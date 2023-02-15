Here’s Your First Look at Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à Deux

Image Source: DC

It was revealed some months ago that pop star and actress Lady Gaga would be making an appearance in the upcoming Joker sequel, Folie à Deux. It was reported that she’d be playing Harley Quinn, and while we’ve still yet to see her properly in action as the iconic character, that time may be nigh.

Today, director Todd Phillips and Lady Gaga shared the first still of her and Joaquin Phoenix in character in the upcoming movie, which you can check out down below:

Folie à Deux 🃏 pic.twitter.com/gEwSgsvpbP — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 15, 2023

We see Phoenix donning some of his Joker-esque makeup, though Lady Gaga herself has still not yet gone into full Harley Quinn mode.

The movie will not be part of James Gunn’s DC cinematic universe, and will instead be a part of the DC Elseworlds franchise as its own standalone project. There’s no set release date for the movie just yet, and we’ll keep you updated as more info comes our way.

Related Posts