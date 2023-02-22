Is Atomic Heart Multiplayer? Answered

Fans of FPS games with role-playing mechanics have had plenty to look forward to with developer Mundfish’s new dystopian thriller ahead of its release. But now that it’s available to play, many are wondering whether Atomic Heart multiplayer has multiplayer. Here’s what you need to know about whether there are any PvP or PvE modes.

Atomic Heart Multiplayer Explained

No, unfortunately, Atomic Heart does not have a multiplayer mode of any kind. The game is a fully story-driven, single-player experience that players will complete entirely solo.

This shouldn’t actually come as too much of a surprise to anybody who was keeping tabs on the game’s development. Game Director Robert Bagratuni explained in an interview with Wccftech back in January that despite promising some form of multiplayer early in development, the team had to “abandon some ideas, even very big ones, like multiplayer.”

Now, whether multiplayer might be included in some form of future DLC is unknown. It has, of course, occurred in the past with games like Ghost of Tsushima, in which a PvE mode was added to the game in a free expansion. If we’re being honest, though, that’s probably unlikely to be the case for Atomic Heart given the size of the two respective development teams. Not to mention, Atomic Heart is hardly receiving the sort of glowing reviews that typically drive sales and create the sort of situation where a big expansion would get the green light. There’s always a chance, though.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted if we hear anything more on the subject. For now, then, that’s everything there is to know about whether Atomic Heart has multiplayer. You can search the site for more useful guides, or check out some of the related content listed below.

