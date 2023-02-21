Connect with us

How to Unlock the Finishing Touches Achievement or Trophy in Hogwarts Legacy

Ancient Magic
Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software
How to Unlock the Finishing Touches Achievement or Trophy in Hogwarts Legacy

Putting your Ancient Magic skills to the test.

Those who want to become the ultimate witch or wizard can try to tackle Hogwarts Legacy’s massive achievement/trophy collection, featuring various quests and in-battle triumphs. While some can be earned quickly, others are more difficult and require further gameplay time. With this guide, we’ll help you check one of these tasks off your list by explaining how to unlock the Finishing Touches achievement/trophy in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Finishing Touches Guide

You can earn the Finishing Touches achievement by using Ancient Magic on every enemy in the game. However, even if the Enemies Collection list consists of 69 adversary types, this trophy/achievement only mandates you to utilize it on 34 foes, primarily those who can be found around the map. This collection also doesn’t include main story opponents, so you don’t need to worry about missing these characters, like Death’s Shadow and the Pensieve Sentry.

Those unfamiliar with Ancient Magic must fill up its meter in the bottom right corner until they see a button prompt above the adversary. Players can also improve this skill by investigating more Ancient Magic Hotspots marked with magic icons on the map.

Ancient Magic Spell
Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

To help with this goal in Hogwarts Legacy, you can find enemies in these areas:

EnemyLocationWeakness
Stoneback DugbogDugbog Lair (Feldcroft Region)Force spells and Levioso
Cottongrass DugbogDugbog Lair (Feldcroft Region)Force spells and Levioso
Great Spined DugbogDugbog Lair (Hogwarts Valley)Force spells and Levioso
Ashwinder AssassinBandit Camps or Battle ArenasBanishing Charms and pyro spells on Inferi
Ashwinder ScoutBandit Camps or Battle ArenasAll attacks
Ashwinder DuellistBandit Camps or Battle ArenasSevering Charms
Ashwinder ExecutionerBandit Camps or Battle ArenasExpelliarmus and Arresto Momentum
Ashwinder RangerBandit Camps or Battle ArenasAccio and Stunning spells
Ashwinder SoldierBandit Camps or Battle ArenasLevioso
InferiusTreasure Vaults and Inferi Lair (North Ford Bog)Fire spells and Bombarda
Poacher TrackerBandit Camps or Battle ArenasAll attacks
Poacher Animagus/MongrelBandit Camps or Battle ArenasTransformation spell and Banishing Charm
Poacher DuellistBandit Camps or Battle ArenasSevering Charms
Poacher StalkerBandit Camps or Battle ArenasGlacius
Poacher ExecutionerBandit Camps or Battle ArenasExpelliarmus and Arresto Momentum
Poacher RangerBandit Camps or Battle ArenasAccio and Stunning spell
Loyalist WarriorGoblin Mines (Hogwarts Valley and Marunweem Lake)Expelliarmus
Loyalist SentinelGoblin MinesBombarda
Loyalist RangerGoblin MinesAncient Magic Throw
Loyalist AssassinGoblin MinesArresto Momentum
Loyalist CommanderGoblin MinesDescendo
Dark MongrelDark Mongrel Lairs (Hogwarts Valley)Shield Charms and Depulso
Armoured TrollTroll LairsFlipendo
River TrollTroll LairsFlipendo
Forest TrollTroll LairsFlipendo
Fortified TrollTroll LairsFlipendo
Mountain TrollTroll LairsFlipendo
Venomous ScurriourForbidden Forest, Battle Arenas, and Spider LairsFlipendo
Venomous MatriarchForbidden Forest, Battle Arenas, and Spider LairsDescendo
Thornback ScurriourForbidden Forest, Battle Arenas, and Spider LairsFire spells and Flipendo
Thornback ShooterForbidden Forest, Battle Arenas, and Spider LairsFire spells
Thornback MatriarchForbidden Forest, Battle Arenas, and Spider LairsFire spells and Descendo
Thornback AmbusherForbidden Forest, Battle Arenas, and Spider LairsFire spells
Venomous AmbusherForbidden Forest, Battle Arenas, and Spider LairsFire spells and Levioso

For the Poacher Animagus, you must use Ancient Magic twice on its human and Mongrel forms; therefore, it’s best to wait until this enemy transforms. Keep in mind that you just need to use this ability, and the trophy doesn’t require you to eliminate them with it, as you may have seen with the Dueling Feats challenges.

Players may be able to track their current progress with the achievement on their system. For example, PlayStation 5 users can see it by pressing ‘View All Details’ on the trophy. Or, you can view what enemies you’ve encountered in the Collections section of the game’s menu and find the ones you haven’t battled yet.

That covers everything you need to know about the Finishing Touches trophy/achievement in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our feature on six things you can do after beating the game.

