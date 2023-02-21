How to Unlock the Finishing Touches Achievement or Trophy in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Those who want to become the ultimate witch or wizard can try to tackle Hogwarts Legacy’s massive achievement/trophy collection, featuring various quests and in-battle triumphs. While some can be earned quickly, others are more difficult and require further gameplay time. With this guide, we’ll help you check one of these tasks off your list by explaining how to unlock the Finishing Touches achievement/trophy in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Finishing Touches Guide

You can earn the Finishing Touches achievement by using Ancient Magic on every enemy in the game. However, even if the Enemies Collection list consists of 69 adversary types, this trophy/achievement only mandates you to utilize it on 34 foes, primarily those who can be found around the map. This collection also doesn’t include main story opponents, so you don’t need to worry about missing these characters, like Death’s Shadow and the Pensieve Sentry.

Those unfamiliar with Ancient Magic must fill up its meter in the bottom right corner until they see a button prompt above the adversary. Players can also improve this skill by investigating more Ancient Magic Hotspots marked with magic icons on the map.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

To help with this goal in Hogwarts Legacy, you can find enemies in these areas:

Enemy Location Weakness Stoneback Dugbog Dugbog Lair (Feldcroft Region) Force spells and Levioso Cottongrass Dugbog Dugbog Lair (Feldcroft Region) Force spells and Levioso Great Spined Dugbog Dugbog Lair (Hogwarts Valley) Force spells and Levioso Ashwinder Assassin Bandit Camps or Battle Arenas Banishing Charms and pyro spells on Inferi Ashwinder Scout Bandit Camps or Battle Arenas All attacks Ashwinder Duellist Bandit Camps or Battle Arenas Severing Charms Ashwinder Executioner Bandit Camps or Battle Arenas Expelliarmus and Arresto Momentum Ashwinder Ranger Bandit Camps or Battle Arenas Accio and Stunning spells Ashwinder Soldier Bandit Camps or Battle Arenas Levioso Inferius Treasure Vaults and Inferi Lair (North Ford Bog) Fire spells and Bombarda Poacher Tracker Bandit Camps or Battle Arenas All attacks Poacher Animagus/Mongrel Bandit Camps or Battle Arenas Transformation spell and Banishing Charm Poacher Duellist Bandit Camps or Battle Arenas Severing Charms Poacher Stalker Bandit Camps or Battle Arenas Glacius Poacher Executioner Bandit Camps or Battle Arenas Expelliarmus and Arresto Momentum Poacher Ranger Bandit Camps or Battle Arenas Accio and Stunning spell Loyalist Warrior Goblin Mines (Hogwarts Valley and Marunweem Lake) Expelliarmus Loyalist Sentinel Goblin Mines Bombarda Loyalist Ranger Goblin Mines Ancient Magic Throw Loyalist Assassin Goblin Mines Arresto Momentum Loyalist Commander Goblin Mines Descendo Dark Mongrel Dark Mongrel Lairs (Hogwarts Valley) Shield Charms and Depulso Armoured Troll Troll Lairs Flipendo River Troll Troll Lairs Flipendo Forest Troll Troll Lairs Flipendo Fortified Troll Troll Lairs Flipendo Mountain Troll Troll Lairs Flipendo Venomous Scurriour Forbidden Forest, Battle Arenas, and Spider Lairs Flipendo Venomous Matriarch Forbidden Forest, Battle Arenas, and Spider Lairs Descendo Thornback Scurriour Forbidden Forest, Battle Arenas, and Spider Lairs Fire spells and Flipendo Thornback Shooter Forbidden Forest, Battle Arenas, and Spider Lairs Fire spells Thornback Matriarch Forbidden Forest, Battle Arenas, and Spider Lairs Fire spells and Descendo Thornback Ambusher Forbidden Forest, Battle Arenas, and Spider Lairs Fire spells Venomous Ambusher Forbidden Forest, Battle Arenas, and Spider Lairs Fire spells and Levioso

For the Poacher Animagus, you must use Ancient Magic twice on its human and Mongrel forms; therefore, it’s best to wait until this enemy transforms. Keep in mind that you just need to use this ability, and the trophy doesn’t require you to eliminate them with it, as you may have seen with the Dueling Feats challenges.

Players may be able to track their current progress with the achievement on their system. For example, PlayStation 5 users can see it by pressing ‘View All Details’ on the trophy. Or, you can view what enemies you’ve encountered in the Collections section of the game’s menu and find the ones you haven’t battled yet.

That covers everything you need to know about the Finishing Touches trophy/achievement in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our feature on six things you can do after beating the game.

Related Posts