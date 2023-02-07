All Hogwarts Legacy Trophies & Achievements

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

As one of the big blockbuster games to come out early in 2023, Hogwarts Legacy looks set to cast a magical spell of its own on fans of the Harry Potter series and newcomers alike. Whether you are seeking to start your adventure early with the Deluxe Edition or waiting for the confirmed release date of February 10, an open world full of adventure awaits. To help you better prepare yourself, it can be a smart move to check out all of the Trophies and Achievements in Hogwarts Legacy.

As always, with the narrative being an important part of Hogwarts Legacy, there will be spoilers involved in the descriptions of trophies and achievements, so proceed at your own risk.

Trophies and Achievements in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy will come with a total of 46 trophies or achievements to unlock. To give you a better understanding of what awaits, we have separated out the trophies and achievements that are already revealed, together with those that are hidden as secrets:

Revealed Trophies and Achievements in Hogwarts Legacy

The Good Samaritan – Complete all side quests (Silver)

– Complete all side quests (Silver) Challenge Accepted – Complete all tiers of a challenge (Bronze)

– Complete all tiers of a challenge (Bronze) A Roaring Trade – Trade poppets for all available items (Bronze)

– Trade poppets for all available items (Bronze) Collector’s Edition – Complete all collections (Silver)

– Complete all collections (Silver) Loom for Improvement – Upgrade a piece of gear (Bronze)

– Upgrade a piece of gear (Bronze) The Root of the Problem – Stun 10 different enemies using a Mandrake (Bronze)

– Stun 10 different enemies using a Mandrake (Bronze) The Nature of the Beast – Breed every type of beast (Silver)

– Breed every type of beast (Silver) Going Through the Potions – Brew every type of potion (Silver)

– Brew every type of potion (Silver) Put Down Roots – Grow every type of plant (Silver)

– Grow every type of plant (Silver) Third Time’s a Charm – Upgrade a piece of gear 3 times (Silver)

– Upgrade a piece of gear 3 times (Silver) A Talent for Spending – Spend 5 Talent Points (Bronze)

– Spend 5 Talent Points (Bronze) Savvy Spender – Spend all Talent Points (Silver)

– Spend all Talent Points (Silver) Room With a View – Reach the highest point in the castle, the Headmaster’s upper study (Bronze)

– Reach the highest point in the castle, the Headmaster’s upper study (Bronze) Spilled Milk – Use Flippendo ten times – to tip over one cow or several (Bronze)

– Use Flippendo ten times – to tip over one cow or several (Bronze) Floo Around the World – Unlock all Floo Flames (Bronze)

– Unlock all Floo Flames (Bronze) Followed the Butterflies – Follow butterflies to a treasure (Bronze)

– Follow butterflies to a treasure (Bronze) Rise to the Challenge – Defeat enemies in all battle arenas (Silver)

– Defeat enemies in all battle arenas (Silver) Merlin’s Beard! – Complete all Merlin Trials (Silver)

– Complete all Merlin Trials (Silver) The Intrepid Explorer – Discover all cairn dungeons (Bronze)

– Discover all cairn dungeons (Bronze) Demiguise Dread – Find all Demiguise statues (Bronze)

– Find all Demiguise statues (Bronze) The Ends Petrify the Means – Defeat a total of fifty enemies using Petrificus Totalus (Silver)

– Defeat a total of fifty enemies using Petrificus Totalus (Silver) Raising Expectations – Reach a combo of 100 (Bronze)

– Reach a combo of 100 (Bronze) Finishing Touches – Use Ancient Magic on every enemy in the game (Silver)

– Use Ancient Magic on every enemy in the game (Silver) The Spell Master – Learn all spells (Silver)

– Learn all spells (Silver) A Forte for Achievement – Reach Level 40 (Gold)

– Reach Level 40 (Gold) Trophy Triumph – Obtain all other trophies (Platinum)

Secret Trophies and Achievements in Hogwarts Legacy

Below are the story-related and hidden trophies for Hogwarts Legacy:

The Sort Who Makes an Entrance – Complete the introduction and finish the Sorting Ceremony (Bronze)

– Complete the introduction and finish the Sorting Ceremony (Bronze) The Toast of the Town – Find the Map Chamber as a Slytherin (Bronze)

– Find the Map Chamber as a Slytherin (Bronze) The Auror’s Apprentice – Find the Map Chamber as a Hufflepuff(Bronze)

– Find the Map Chamber as a Hufflepuff(Bronze) The Gryffindor in the Graveyard – Find the Map Chamber as a Gryffindor (Bronze)

– Find the Map Chamber as a Gryffindor (Bronze) The Wise Owl – Find the Map Chamber as a Ravenclaw (Bronze)

– Find the Map Chamber as a Ravenclaw (Bronze) First Class Student – Attend your first class (Bronze)

– Attend your first class (Bronze) Troll with the Punches – Survive the troll attack of Hogsmeade (Bronze)

– Survive the troll attack of Hogsmeade (Bronze) That’s a Keeper – Meet Charles Rookwood in the Map Chamber (Bronze)

– Meet Charles Rookwood in the Map Chamber (Bronze) Rising From the Ashes – Rescue the phoenix (Silver)

– Rescue the phoenix (Silver) Grappling with a Graphorn – Subdue the Lord of the Shore (Bronze)

– Subdue the Lord of the Shore (Bronze) The One Who Mastered Memories – View all Pensieve memories (Bronze)

– View all Pensieve memories (Bronze) The Hallowed Hero – Wield a Deathly Hallow (Bronze)

– Wield a Deathly Hallow (Bronze) The Hero of Hogwarts – Defeat Ranrok (Silver)

– Defeat Ranrok (Silver) The Seeker of Knowledge – Win the House Cup (Gold)

– Win the House Cup (Gold) The Avenging Gazelle – Complete Natsai Onai’s relationship line (Bronze)

– Complete Natsai Onai’s relationship line (Bronze) The Defender of Dragons – Save a dragon (Bronze)

– Save a dragon (Bronze) Beast Friends – Complete Poppy Sweeting’s relationship line (Bronze)

– Complete Poppy Sweeting’s relationship line (Bronze) A Sallow Grave – Complete Sebastian Sallow’s relationship line (Bronze)

– Complete Sebastian Sallow’s relationship line (Bronze) Flight the Good Flight – Beat Imelda’s time in all broom races (Silver)

That’s all you need to know about all of the trophies and achievements in Hogwarts Legacy. For more on the game, be sure to check out the related section below, or search Twinfinite for more answers.

