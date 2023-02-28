Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

When you’re a wizard in Hogwarts, casting lots of spells is going to be your meat and drink. In fact, there are plenty of Duelling Feats to tick off your to-do list in Hogwarts Legacy and all these involve casting magic and accomplishing specific in-game challenges. For those who’ve arrived here, you’re probably pondering how to launch an enemy into an object in Hogwarts Legacy. Fortunately, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get into the deets, shall we?

How Do I Launch an Enemy at an Object in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

If you want to launch an enemy at an object in Hogwarts Legacy, you’re going to need to use the Depulso spell. The Depulso spell is a Force spell that sends its target hurtling backwards with a lot of force causing some damage.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

The important thing when accomplishing this Duelling Feat is the timing, as you’re going to need to line up your target so that an object like, say, a wooden barrel or a crate, is directly behind them. Once you’ve lined up your enemy with an object, you’re going to want to unleash your Depulso spell, which should send them flying backwards into the object.

When the target flies backwards and hits the object, the Duelling Feat will unlock.

Image Source: Avalanche Software

A bonus tip we’d suggest if you’re struggling with this Duelling Feat is to use Levioso to lift the target into the air. This gives you an opportunity to manoeuver around the battlefield and really line up your shot perfectly.

So, what do you know: That’s everything you need to know about how to launch an enemy into an object in Hogwarts Legacy. For more, here’s how to flip a Dugbog on its back in the game. Alternatively, feel free to browse the links below.

Related Posts