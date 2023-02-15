How to Get the ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle in Warzone 2 and MW2

Image Source: Activision

Season 2 has officially kicked off for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The new season brings new maps and weapons for both games. One of the four new weapons available at the Season 2 launch is the ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle. Here is how to get the ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Getting the ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle can be unlocked in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 by completing Sector B11 of the Season 2 Battle Pass. Sector B11 is one of the free tiers in the Battle Pass, so purchasing the Season 2 Battle Pass is not required in order to unlock this weapon.

Progressing through the Battle Pass requires Battle Pass Tokens, earned by completing matches in either title, and each sector needs five tokens to complete the sector and unlock adjacent sectors. We recommend unlocking Sector B1, B3, and then B7 for the quickest path to the assault rifle.

The ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle offers two different ammunition types: the 5.56 ammo and subsonic .300 BLK ammo. The 5.56 ammo is standard for other assault rifles and gives good damage, while the subsonic .300 BLK ammo has increased recoil with the ability to hide enemy elimination skull icons.

That is how to get the ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 coverage, such as how to fix the Dev Error 11642, and follow the links below for other helpful guides on both games.

