The popularity of Modern Warfare and Call of Duty is such that whenever there’s a big update, something is inevitably going to go wrong. If you’re one of the many millions of players who have just downloaded the new Season 2 content and are now running into issues, here’s what you need to know about how to fix Dev Error 11642 in MW2 and Warzone 2.

Dev Error 11642 in MW2 & Warzone 2 Explained

As you will have no doubt already discovered, Dev Error 11642 doesn’t tend to crop up when attempting to queue public servers. It’s actually something that is encountered when trying to create a private lobby with friends or bots. As soon as one is booted, the game spins into an endless loading loop that eventually kicks players back to the main menu.

How to Fix Dev Error Code 11642

Unfortunately, there’s no official solution to fixing Dev Error Code 11642 in MW2, but there are a few options that community members struggling with the issue have listed as a possible fix.

Queue a Public Match

First and foremost, the simplest way of solving MW2 Dev Error code 11642 is by queueing for a public match. Just queue into one either solo or with your squad, and then as soon as the matchmaking starts, cancel it and return to the main lobby. Now go and create a private lobby again and it should work.

Set the Frame Limit to ‘Unlimited’

Another possible fix is to change the Custom Frame Rate Limit to ‘Unlimited’. For whatever reason, this seems to solve the problem for many, and since it’s so easy to do you might as well try. You just need to access the Settings tab, then go to Graphics. Under the Display, you’ll find ‘Custom Frame Rate Limit’ and set it to ‘Unlimited.’

Switch Display Mode

Another option is to fix Dev Error 11642 in Modern Warfare 2 is to switch your in-game display modes from the typical fullscreen ‘to borderless Fullscreen’ mode. You shouldn’t lose too much performance by doing so (best graphics settings can be found here), and like change your frame limit it’s nice and simple: Settings tab, Graphics, then Under the Display select the “Fullscreen Borderless” option and hit apply.

Once you’ve changed your display mode, try launching another private lobby and see if it’s sorted.

Other Possible Fixes For Dev Error 11642

Some other fixes that might work are as follows:

Disable your VPN if you are running one.

Turn off your antivirus if it’s switched on.

Either update your graphics drivers or roll them back if you’ve recently done so.

Scan/Repair or Verify the Integrity of your game files via Steam or Battle.net

Reinstall Call of Duty MW2 if nothing else works.

That's everything we have on how to fix Dev Error 11642 in MW2 and Warzone 2.

