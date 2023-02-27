Image via EXBO

Stalcraft is all about scavenging out in the Zone for resources like ammo, food, and crafting materials. To get your hands on some of these special materials, you need to wield a metal detector, especially if you’re looking for aluminum or copper. There are a few ways, so we’ll teach you everything you need to know on how to get a metal detector in Stalcraft.

How to Obtain a Metal Detector in Stalcraft

In Stalcraft, there are two types of metal detectors: the SN-1u Mini-Pancake and the SN-2u Leglet. Out of the two, the SN-2u Leglet is objectively better, but we’ll give you the details for both.

To get the SN-1u Mini-Pancake, you’ll have to trade for it at Photon-2 or the Garages, which are faction-specific bases. If you’re a Stalker, go to the Garages; if you’re a Bandit, then you’ll be heading for Photon-2.

Image Source: EXBO via Twinfinite

While the SN-1u Mini-Pancake is fine in a pinch, you’re better off saving your Rubles and just getting the SN-2u Leglet instead. It’s free and better! The metal detector comes with a screen that makes pinpointing caches far easier.

The SN-2u Metal Detector can be earned pretty early on during the main quest, so there’s no way you can miss it. When you’re sent out to the Dump to speak with Junkman, the very quest he gives you is to scour for materials using a metal detector, which he supplies and you get to keep!

That about does it on how to get a metal detector in Stalcraft. We highly recommened you get one as soon as possible; it’s one of the best tools at your disposal for finding sweet loot buried underground. With that said, did you find our guide helpful? You’ll find more Stalcraft content using links down below.

