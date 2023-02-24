Image via EXBO

Once you’ve settled into Stalcraft and start upgrading gear, you’ll be on the lookout for Aluminum Cable, among other items. It’s an essential part, but finding it is an entirely different matter. Luckily, we can help you out with that by providing you with all Aluminum Cable locations in Stalcraft as a Stalker and Bandit.

Where to Look for Aluminum Cable in Stalcraft as a Stalker

As a Stalker in Stalcraft, finding Aluminum Cable will be tough unless you have a Metal Detector on hand. You can buy one from the Garage, but that’s a waste, nor are they any good. You’re better off earning a free one from Junkman in The Dump during the main story.

Image Source: EXBO via Twinfinite

Once you’ve got your hands on the Metal Detector, take it over to the Dark Valley, along the eastern edge of the map. Using the screenshot we’ve provided, take a stroll around the marked areas until the Metal Detector starts beeping rapidly, then look for mounds of dirt nearby.

Where to Look for Aluminum Cable in Stalcraft as a Bandit

As a Bandit in Stalcraft, the same steps apply to you as they do a Stalker. If you want any hope of finding Aluminum Cable in the game, you need to get yourself a Metal Detector. Again, follow through the main mission and you’ll have it in no time.

Image Source: EXBO via Twinfinite

To find Aluminum Cable as a Bandi, you’ll be looking over in Agroprom, along the western edge of the map. Use the screenshot we’ve provided and search the marked areas. When the Metal Detector starts beeping faster, search for mounds of dirt nearby.

With that said and done, you have everything you need to know on every Aluminum Cable location in Stalcraft. Make sure to prepare beforehand; you’ll be vulnerable to the enemy faction. Also keep in mind metal detectors work while in your inventory, so don’t get it out until you’re close to avoid wasting the battery. If you found this guide helpful, why not check out other content here at Twinfinite?

