How To Get Deterministic Chaos Exotic Machine Gun In Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie

Destiny 2 is filled with its fair share of loot, and players often look to get their hands on the best items they can as soon as possible. In this looter-shooter, the finest rewards come in the form of exotic, with exotic weapons and armor exhibiting special intrinsic traits that can bolster a character or build.

In general, exotic weapons have perks that cannot be obtained on a legendary weapon, and for that, they are extremely powerful. With the release of the Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion, many more exotics have been introduced to the game for players to collect.

One of these is the Deterministic Chaos Machine Gun, a powerful weapon that goes in a Guardian’s Heavy Slot. Here is everything players need to know about how to obtain the Deterministic Chaos Machine Gun in Destiny 2.

How Players Can Get The Deterministic Chaos Exotic Machine Gun In Destiny 2

Exotics in Destiny 2 can be obtained in a number of ways, from finding them randomly in exotic engrams, to completing raids or quests. The Deterministic Chaos Machine Gun can be earned by players who complete the quest What Remains, which will be unlocked as players progress through the Lightfall campaign.

By completing the quest, players will be able to earn The Deterministic Chaos Machine Gun and spray void infused bullets at their foes.

What Does The Deterministic Chaos Exotic Machine Gun Do In Destiny 2?

The Deterministic Chaos Machine Gun has an interesting ability that on every fourth shot, the round fired will make the enemy it strikes have the Weaken effect. For every four shots with the Weaken effect that hit the target, it will cause them to become Volatile. This can make obtaining The Deterministic Chaos Machine Gun important for dealing with large and tanky enemies.

For more information on how to obtain other exotics in Destiny 2: Lightfall, check out our other guides below and become the best Guardian you can be.

