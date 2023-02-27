Image Source: Endnight

There is nothing more fear-inducing than being caught unprepared in a horror survival game. You want to have good armor and weaponry ready, but sometimes find yourself without one of the two or even either of them. In Sons of the Forest, the recently released sequel to The Forest, there are a few different types of armor to choose between. If you are wondering how to get Creepy Armor in Sons of the Forest just read on below to know where to look.

Finding Creepy Armor in Sons of the Forest

If there is no shortage of one item in Sons of the Forest then that item is definitely the Creepy Armor. You can find it in any cave on the island’s map, but you will not get it easily. All of the caves are pictured below and you can use your own GPS map in game to find your nearest one to explore.

Image Source: Endnight via Twinfinite

To obtain Creepy Armor, you will need to kill the mutants in the caves. The mutants that drop the Creepy Armor look a bit different than the normal ones and tend to have large, mouth-like openings on their torsos. They lunge forward when you fight them so do be ready to dodge and hit when you can. Once they are dead you simply need to walk up to them and press “E” on your keyboard to skin them and get one piece of Creepy Armor.

Image Source: Endnight via Twinfinite

After you finish taking the mutant’s skin, look inside your inventory to the far right. There you will find the Creepy Armor as pictured below. You just need to click on it to equip it. The pink bars that appear beside your health bars in the bottom right indicate how much armor you currently have. More armor pieces equipped will equal more armor bars to keep you from taking damage to your health.

Image Source: Endnight via Twinfinite

Now that you know how to craft Creepy Armor in Sons of the Forest, be sure to make your way through some caves and get the necessary materials to gear up. If you want to see some related content just have a look below for similar articles or head to the website’s home page for more gaming guides and news.

