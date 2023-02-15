How to Get All Achievements in Blanc

There are 13 total achievements in Blanc. You can earn most achievements just by playing through the story from start to finish, though some require a little extra diligence. Here’s how to earn all 13 achievements in Blanc.

Unexpected Encounter

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Casus Ludi

You begin the game as a lost wolf cub. Learn the character’s controls, make your way to the river, and find the lost fawn to earn the Unexpected Encounter achievement.

Starting As a Duo

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Casus Ludi

Help the cub and fawn make their way down the river for their tense first close encounter. Have them assist each other in making their way through the lumber yard and continue the journey together to earn the Starting As a Duo achievement.

Stronger Together

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Casus Ludi

The fawn and cub have to get out of the barn to continue their journey. Have the cub pull and the fawn push on the heavy barn door to open it and earn the Stronger Together achievement.

A Big Leap for Wolfkind

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Casus Ludi

Have the fawn give the wolf cub a boost ten times to earn the Big Leap for Wolfkind achievement.

Helping the Little Ones

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Casus Ludi

Help the ducklings make their way up the windy hill, across the bridge, and through the barn to earn the Helping the Little Ones achievement.

Transmission

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Casus Ludi

Play the world’s cutest game of Monkey See, Monkey Do to show the baby goats how to free themselves and earn the Transmission achievement.

The Will to Move On

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Casus Ludi

There’s only one way to continue on the journey: across a frozen network of pipes. Have the courage to continue to earn the Will to Move On achievement.

Sheltered By the Fallen Tree

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Casus Ludi

Find the snowy tree that sheltered the herd of deer during the snowstorm to earn the Sheltered By the Fallen Tree achievement.

Snow-Covered Ruins

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Casus Ludi

At the opposite end of the snowy landscape from the tree, find the frozen ruins that sheltered the wolves during the snowstorm to earn the Snow Covered Ruins achievement.

Reunion

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Casus Ludi

Locate your missing siblings and help them find their way through the factory to earn the Reunion achievement.

The End

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Casus Ludi

Help the wolf cub and fawn find their families and go their separate ways to earn the End achievement.

Sliders

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Casus Ludi

Slide at least once with either character in chapters four through ten to earn the Sliders achievement.

Another Ride

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Casus Ludi

Experience the entire adventure again by playing Blanc a second time through to earn the Another Ride achievement.

Now that you’ve gotten all of the achievements in Blanc, you are the newfound master of the woods. For all other Blanc content, check out the links below.

