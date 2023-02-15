How to Help the Ducks Get Home in Blanc

In Blanc, a lost fawn and wolf cub have to help each other to make their way back to their families. But they’re not the only ones who need help – a trio of baby ducks keeps getting blown away on their way home! Here’s how to help the ducklings make it home safely in Blanc.

How to Get the Ducks Home in Blanc

Image Source: Casus Ludi via Twinfinite

Mama duck has already made her way up the hill, but the wind keeps blowing the ducklings back down. Using either the fawn or the wolf cub, walk slowly up the hill in front of the ducklings to block the wind and help them get up the hill one at a time. Be careful – if you get too far ahead of or behind the duckling, they’ll get blown back to the bottom of the hill, and you’ll have to try again. Repeat with all three ducklings to earn the Helping the Little Ones achievement.

Help the Ducklings Cross the Aqueduct

Image Source: Casus Ludi via Twinfinite

Follow the mama duck and her ducklings up the hill until you reach the aqueduct, where the wind is gusting between three brick columns. Using either character, walk between the columns and the ducklings to block the wind and help them across.

Each column blocks the wind and acts as a checkpoint – if a duckling gets blown off course after passing a column, it only goes back to the column, not all the way back to the beginning. Because of this, it can be helpful to help all three ducklings reach the first column, then the next column, and so on. Repeat until you get them to their mother duck.

Help the Ducklings Cross the Bridge

Image Source: Casus Ludi via Twinfinite

Follow the mama duck and her ducklings until you reach the bridge, which is blocked by brambles. The ducklings are small enough to get through them, but the fawn and cub are too big. To get the ducklings all the way across the bridge, you’ll need one character on each side of the obstacle. Using either character, jump on the bridge railing on the right side to get past the brambles. Jump down on the other side and move to the center of the bridge, as close to the brambles as possible.

With the other character, walk ahead of the ducklings to block the wind and guide them across the bridge to the brambles. When the duckling slides through the brambles, do the same thing with the character on the other side until they reach mama duck. Repeat with the second and third ducklings to get them all across.

Help the Ducklings Through the Windy Shed

Image Source: Casus Ludi via Twinfinite

Follow the ducklings to the shed and go inside. You’ll see the ducklings trying to cross a beam, but the wind keeps blowing them off. There’s a heavy wooden door on the right side of the shed. Move the fawn to the right side of the door and press the interact button to shove it. Next, move the wolf cub to the left side of the door and press the interact button to pull it. Move both characters to the left to slide the door and block the wind on the left side of the shed.

The three ducklings will cross the beam until they reach a cinderblock barrier in the middle that blocks the wind. Position the fawn and cub to the right and left side of the wooden door again, then slide it to the right to block the wind on the right side of the shed. The three ducklings will continue across the beam until they reach their mother.

Help the Ducklings Cross the Ruins

Image Source: Casus Ludi via Twinfinite

Follow the mama duck and her ducklings over the hill until you reach the ruins, with a winding section of brambles blocking the way across the bridge. This span of ruins is similar to the bridge you helped the ducklings across earlier – just sideways. To get the ducklings to their mother, you’ll have to guide them up one side of the bridge, let them slide through the brambles to the other side, then help them the rest of the way across.

With either the wolf cub or the fawn, jump up onto the platform to the left side of the ruins, then back down onto the bridge. Position them roughly halfway across the bridge, as close to the brambles as possible.

Using the other character to block the wind as before, help each duckling cross, stopping just before where the first character is on the left side of the bridge. The duckling will keep walking, and the wind will blow it through the brambles.

If your characters are positioned just right, the first one will block the wind so that the duckling comes to a stop. When it regains its footing, continue guiding it the rest of the way across the bridge until it reaches its mother. Repeat with all three ducklings to get them the rest of the way home.

Now that you know how to help the ducklings get home in Blanc, you can go on to tackle the rest of the journey. For more Blanc content, be sure to check out the links below.

