Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

There are few things out there more terrifying than the crazed naked cannibals from Sons of the Forest. Sure, they were creepy in The Forest, but the sequel really brings them to life in all of the worst ways. If you are tired of being chased and killed by these guys, you are also likely wondering how you can gear up or what your options are in terms of defense. Thankfully, there are sets like the Tech Armor one that will help keep you safe from unwanted attacks. If you would like to know how to craft Tech Armor in Sons of the Forest, just read below.

Where to Craft Tech Armor in Sons of the Forest

Before you can turn your materials into a Tech Armor piece, you will need to first locate a 3D Printer which will allow you to use ink to print Tech Mesh as shown below. This is the most essential material for the gear and will cost you just 250 milliliters of ink each. You will need one Tech Mesh for every piece of Tech Armor you hope to craft.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

How to Craft Tech Armor in Sons of the Forest

After printing your Tech Mesh out, all you need to do is open your inventory menu and start combining materials. Place your one Tech Mesh on the mat and then follow it up with:

1x Battery

Circuit Board

1x Duct Tape

1x Wire

After all of these materials are laid out simply press the gear icon to craft a piece of Tech Armor. You can then equip it by clicking on it in your inventory.

That is all you need to know about how to craft Tech Armor in Sons of the Forest, so go get yourself all geared up and ready for combat. If you want to see any related content just have a look below for some similar articles or head back to the website’s main page for more gaming guides and news.

Related Posts