The magical universe of Hogwarts Legacy features several languages for every available platform, including French, English, and Japanese. However, once you start the installment, you may notice that an option to alter this mechanic isn’t available in the settings. Fortunately, there is a way to fix this occurrence, and we’ll show you how to change the game language in Hogwarts Legacy.

How Do You Change Game Language in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Players can change the language by adjusting it in their console or PC settings rather than on the game itself. Currently, the only platforms available are PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and Epic Games Store, along with PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, which will release at a later date. In addition, each audio selection in Hogwarts Legacy can vary for different platforms and regions, and we’ll break down these options to give you a better idea.

System Location Full Audio, UI, and Subtitles UI and Subtitles PlayStation 5 SIEA, US, Asia, and Japan English, French, Latin-American Spanish, Brazillian Portuguese, and Japanese Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese PlayStation 5 SIEE, EU, and ANZ English, French, Italian, German, and Castillian Spanish Arabic, Polish, and Russian Xbox Series X|S Anywhere English, Latin-American Spanish, French, Italian, German, Castilian Spanish, Brazillian Portuguese, and Japanese Arabic, Polish, Russian, Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese Steam (PC) Anywhere English, Latin-American Spanish, French, Italian, German, Castilian Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Japanese Arabic, Polish, Russian, Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese Epic Games Store (PC) Anywhere English, Latin-American Spanish, French, Italian, German, Castilian Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Japanese Arabic, Polish, Russian, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

How to Change Hogwarts Legacy Game Language for PlayStation 5

Ensure the game is closed. Go to ‘Language and Region’ in PS5 System Settings. Choose a language and region. Go to Game Library and press the Options button on Hogwarts Legacy. Choose ‘Manage Game Content.’ Select and download the language of your choice. Start Hogwarts Legacy. Go into Settings and choose ‘Dialogue Language’ in the Audio tab.

How to Change Hogwarts Legacy Game Language for Xbox Series X|S

Ensure that the game is closed. Go to ‘Language and Region’ in Xbox System Settings. Choose the option to restart the console. Start Hogwarts Legacy and accept the language installation prompt. Complete installation and begin playing with your selected audio/subtitles option.

How to Change Hogwarts Legacy Game Language for Steam

Ensure that the game is closed. Open the Library in Steam. Right-click on Hogwarts Legacy and pick ‘Properties.’ Choose ‘Language.’ Left-click on the drop-down menu to select a language. Wait for the update to install and launch the game.

How to Change Hogwarts Legacy Game Language for Epic Games Store

Open the Epic Games Launcher and press your profile icon on the top-right corner. Go to Settings. Pick your language via the drop-down menu. Click ‘Restart Now,’ and your language change will be complete.

That’s everything you need to know about how to change the game language in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to check out the relevant links below, including our guide on the max level cap.

