Players can obtain numerous cosmetics as they explore the world and complete various missions in Hogwarts Legacy. One of the most peculiar hats you can find is the Troll Hat, which the game describes as unique but hideous. If you have not obtained this accessory yet, this guide will show you how to get the Troll Hat in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Troll Control Quest Guide

To get the Troll Hat, you must start the Troll Control side quest by visiting Brocburrow and meeting with Alexandra Ricketts, who is anxiously muttering to herself in front of her home. She will inform you about her plan to teach a Troll to become their hamlet’s protector. Unfortunately, the creature is not interested in being trained and begins terrorizing the villagers.

Your player character will volunteer to solve the issue, but Alexandra will ask you to stay away due to the danger. Of course, you will not listen to her advice and head to the Troll’s den, which should be marked on your mini-map.

How to Defeat Alexandra’s Troll in Hogwarts Legacy

Alexandra’s Troll is a Level 32 enemy, so you’ll want to be at least at Level 25 to beat this creature comfortably. However, if you trust your dodging skill and reflex, you should not have much trouble defeating this boss because it has a similar move set to other Trolls.

As usual, it is best to keep your distance from the enemy while you spam your offensive spells and Ancient magic. You can also stun the Troll by casting Flipendo during its leaping attack, where it slams its club to the ground. The charm will launch its weapon back at its head and temporarily immobilize it.

Once you have defeated the beast, you can explore a nearby hut to find Alexandra’s notes detailing her Troll Lesson Plan. You can also return to Brocburrow and tell the woman about the good news. Alexandra will be happy to hear about it and say that the villagers have created a moniker for the person who can kill the Troll. You can choose your new title based on your preferences because it does not affect the side quest.

Once you finish your conversation with Alexandra, the game will immediately reward you with the Troll Hat. This item is not gear but only cosmetic. You can change the appearance of your current headwear to the Troll Hat by going to the Gear menu in your Field Guide and pressing Square or X on your controller.

Congratulations! You are now a proud owner and wearer of the Troll Hat. Sadly, it seems that nobody will comment on your new fashion choice.

That does it for our guide on how to get the Troll Hat in Hogwarts Legacy. If you are hunting for more cosmetics to complete your wardrobe, you may be interested in checking out our best headwear article. You can also read our other Hogwarts Legacy guides down below.

