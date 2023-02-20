How Do You Investigate the Goblin Presence in Hogwarts Legacy? Explained

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Percival Rackham’s Trial is the first Keeper challenge players must complete to uncover the mystery of Ancient Magic. But, if you are here, you’re probably wondering, how do you investigate the goblin presence in Hogwarts Legacy? Here’s everything you need to know about this trial and what you’ll need to do to finish this particular task.

How to Investigate the Goblin Presence in Hogwarts Legacy

Once you start Percival Rackham’s Trial mission in the North Ford Bog, you must eliminate several Ranrok Loyalists using the spells you’ve previously learned with your assignments. Then, players will be assigned the task ‘Investigate the Goblin Presence’ with a purple radius on the mini-map, where they need to locate a letter. To complete this, you must search for a tent near some old ruins and a wagon (there will be two of these around this area):

Players will notice a letter on top of a table with potions, which they must pick up to progress further in the quest:

After this, you must take down some foes and follow Professor Fig to unlock a doorway; you’ll meet Percival at the top of the stairs. Eventually, you’ll go back down to reveal trails of Ancient Magic, leading you to the entrance of the first trial.

How to Complete Percival Rackham’s Trial in Hogwarts Legacy

The first trial of Hogwarts Legacy is reasonably simple to complete compared to the others since you mainly follow traces of Ancient Magic. But if you need extra help to guide you, we’ll show you what you need to do to finish it.

Follow the Ancient Magic traces at the bottom of the stairs and investigate them to produce a bridge. Eliminate the Pensieve enemies. You can use Damage or ultimate spells to get rid of them quickly. Perform Accio on the platform with a handle and use the spell again to pull you to the area with Ancient Magic. Get to the other side of the doorway with the floating platform. Defeat the enemies. Go up the stairs and drag the object to the magic hotspot at the top-right corner. Enter the doorway to change the layout. Once you enter the magical door, you’ll see a blue glow around your screen (like before), which will eliminate the barrier. Use Accio to drag the platform near the waypoint. Go through the entryway (red) and go up the stairs. Pull yourself towards the next area. Take down Pensieve Protectors and Sentries. Follow the traces and investigate them. Get to the other side by moving the platform near the magical doorway. Jump across the entryway and continue to travel forward. Defeat the guards. Those who need help with this challenge can check out our how to beat the Pensieve Guardian guide. Reveal the trial’s secrets.

When you learn the trial’s secrets, you’ll dive into Percival Rackham’s Pensieve memories and discover more information about Ancient Magic. From there, players will return to Professor Fig and Percival at the Map Chamber using the shortcut at the trial.

That does it for our guide on how to investigate the goblin presence in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our feature about Niamh Fitzgerald’s trial.

