CoD: Warzone 2 Sea Treasure Tokens Explained: What They Are & How to Use Them

Image Source: Infinity Ward

Warzone 2’s Season 2 update has brought back the fan-favorite Resurgence Mode, a much faster-paced version of the Warzone formula. New to this season is Ashika Island, a smaller map chock full of secrets galore. One secret fans have quickly found the existence of Sea Treasure Tokens, although nobody exactly knows what purpose they serve. We’ve dived into Ashika Island, so fear not; here’s everything you need to know about Sea Treasure Tokens, including what they are and how to use them in Warzone 2.

What are Sea Treasure Tokens in Warzone 2?

Image Source: Infinity Ward

Sea Treasure Tokens are a new form of currency unique to Ashika Island that can be found by opening up specially marked blue chests littered around the map or gained by looting other players who have them. Once you have Sea Treasure Tokens, you’ll need to take them to a special machine, aptly titled Sea Treasure Machine, to try your luck at the old-fashioned slot machines.

How to Use Sea Treasure Tokens

Image Source: Infinity Ward

Hidden in every gas station on Ashika Island, you’ll discover a slot machine named Sea Treasure Machine. You’ll need to take your Sea Treasure Tokens to the slot machine and put them in by interacting with the machine. You’ll get a chance at earning a variety of loot, such as killstreaks and field upgrades, which might not sound like much, but it’ll make all the difference depending on the scenario you find yourself in.

With that, that’s all you need to know about Sea Treasure Tokens in Warzone 2. Check out our related section below, for more tips and tricks to help you survive the Warzone.

