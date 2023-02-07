Image Source: WB Games

In Hogwarts Legacy, players can customize their wand to their heart’s content, from the wood type to the style of the wand…to even the handle. The game features over 40 handles for players to collect, which may raise some questions as to what your best option would be. Here are the best wand handles in Hogwarts Legacy.

Best Wand Handles in Hogwarts Legacy

If you were hoping your Wand Handle would drastically change the gameplay experience, you might have to hold your horses; for the most part, wands are entirely cosmetic and offer no major gameplay differences. Wand handles specifically offer no changes to the gameplay and can be customized at any time, so you can make your decision as you unlock them throughout the game.

If you’d like an idea of what you’ll find, here are a few of the in-game wand handles:

Column – A dark brown woodgrain handle.

A dark brown woodgrain handle. Celestial – A fantastical blue handle with a planet topping it.

A fantastical blue handle with a planet topping it. Botanical – A gray and silver leaf handle with a floral design.

A gray and silver leaf handle with a floral design. Orbicular – A violet handle with a ringed design.

A violet handle with a ringed design. Avian – A gray handle with a twisting design and an owl topper.

Once again, there are 42 handles in Hogwarts Legacy, and you can put a new one on your wand at any time. Thus, given that they don’t offer much in the way of uniqueness to the gameplay, the best option really comes down to your personal preference. Find them as you play, and choose the one that looks the coolest to you.

That’s all we’ve got on the best wand handles in Hogwarts Legacy. If you’re looking for more information on Hogwarts Legacy, check out Twinfinite’s guide to all the different editions of the game.

