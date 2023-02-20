Image source: Activision

Pair the right attachments with MCPR-300 to get most out of it.

On the lookout for the MCPR-300 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2? It is a bolt-action sniper rifle chambered for the powerful .300 magnum round. Similar to other Modern Warfare 2 weapons, you must pick the five attachments to get the most out of this weapon. Taking this into account, here is a dominating loadout for the MCPR-300 in CoD Modern Warfare 2 Season 2.

What’s the Best MCPR-300 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2

Image source: Activision

Stock : FSS Merc Stock

: FSS Merc Stock Rear Grip : Cronen Cheetah Grip

: Cronen Cheetah Grip Barrel : 22″ OMX-456

: 22″ OMX-456 Ammunition : .300 Mag High Velocity

: .300 Mag High Velocity Magazine: 5 Round Mag

As Modern Warfare 2’s weapon meta is constantly changing, we’ve considered enormous balance changes and comments from top Call of Duty content creators to create the best MCPR-300 loadout.

Starting off, we equipped the FSS Merc Stock attachment, which can only be employed with certain Modern Warfare 2 weapons. This attachment enhances the aiming down speed of the sight and boosts crouch movement momentum. However, it does impede the recoil control of the weapon.

We opted for the Cronen Cheetah Grip, an adaptable attachment designed for maximum ADS and sprint-to-fire speed at the expense of recoil control. As the MCPR-300 is a bolt-action rifle, the reduction in recoil control is not a major concern.

For the barrel slot, we selected the 22″ OMX-456, which enhances velocity, damage range, recoil control, and hip-fire accuracy. Please be aware that the ADS speed is somewhat compromised with this attachment equipped.

Lastly, the .300 Blackout Mag high velocity is an ideal choice for the Ammunition slot, as it substantially increases bullet velocity and mitigates bullet drop.

That does it for our guide about the best loadout for the MCPR-300 in CoD Modern Warfare 2. While you are here, you can explore the relevant links below, including our guides about the Prestige System and the best Assault Rifle.

Related Posts