Best MCPR-300 Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

The MCPR-300’s damage and range make it the solid sniper rifle option it is, despite its slower and bulkier profile. With one-hit snipers back in Warzone 2 since the Season 3 update, here are the best MCPR-300 loadouts for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Best Warzone 2 MCPR-300 Build

The MCPR-300 is far from the fastest sniper in Warzone or MW2, but there isn’t really an alternative that hits harder. Because of this, our build maintains damage and range but also looks to make it slightly quicker where possible. Right now, it’s only really second to the FJX Imperium, the Intervention reincarnation that dropped incredibly hot.

Firstly, players will want the Cronen LW-88 Stock because of the improvements it grants to strafing and sprint speed. The Cronen Cheetah Grip improves ADS and sprint to fire, while the Cronen Smooth Bolt does the same for the MCPR’s fire-rate. Each make it easier to use and see that it competes with much faster alternatives.

Stock: Cronen LW-88 Stock

Cronen LW-88 Stock Rear Grip: Cronen Cheetah Grip

Cronen Cheetah Grip Bolt: Cronen Smooth Bolt

Cronen Smooth Bolt Muzzle: Demon Helix T7

Demon Helix T7 Ammunition: .300 Mag Incendiary

We’re also opting for the Demon Helix T7 muzzle, which improves recoil control. It means your MCPR will be easier to re-aim after each shot, improving the chances you’ll take out multiple foes in quick succession.

Finally, the .300 Mag Incendiary rounds are crucial to getting those one-hit kill headshots. The residual damage from the incendiary bullets see to it that enemies will be downed. It’s well balanced and brings out the best in the MCPR; playing to its strengths while alleviating its biggest weaknesses.

Best MCPR-300 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2

For MW2, you’ll want to shed a lot of weight and opt instead for attachments that speed the MCPR up.

To that end, we’re including the Cronen Cheetah Grip and Cronen Smooth Bolt again, but swapping out the Cronen stock for the FSS Merc, which improves ADS speed to an even greater extent.

Stock: FSS Merc Stock

FSS Merc Stock Rear Grip: Cronen Cheetah Grip

Cronen Cheetah Grip Bolt: Cronen Smooth Bolt

Cronen Smooth Bolt Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Barrel: 17.5″ Orca Barrel

So does the 17.5″ Orca Barrel, which slightly reduces damage range – but not to the extent that it’ll matter in a multiplayer environment. Finally, the FSS OLE-V Laser aids ADS and sprint speed again, making this MCPR-300 about as fast as possible. It will kick slightly more but, given it’s a reliable one-hit in multiplayer, a single accurate shot should be all you need before you move onto the next enemy.

That does it for our guide about the best MCPR-300 loadouts in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. While you are here, you can explore the relevant links below to learn more about Call of Duty, or check out our overall Warzone 2 Weapon Tier List.

