Best Maddox Loadout in COD Mobile Season 2 (2023)

The ongoing Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2, named Heavy Metal, features a fresh addition in the form of a new weapon named the Maddox assault rifle. It’s a fully automatic gun that boasts a rapid firing speed, moderate recoil, and an extended magazine. Maddox was initially introduced in Black Ops III, and similar to other weapons, you must pair it with the right attachments to get the most out of this firearm. With that said, here’s a detailed rundown of the best Maddox AR Loadout in COD Mobile Season 2 (2023).

Best Loadout For Maddox AR in CoD Mobile Season 2

The best gunsmith loadout for Maddox as per the current CoD Mobile Season 2 meta is:

Barrel: Echo Fire Mod

Echo Fire Mod Underbarrel: Task Force Foregrip

Task Force Foregrip Rear Grip: Aim Assist Laser

Aim Assist Laser Ammunition: Extended Mag A

Extended Mag A Stock: Agile Stock

The aforementioned loadout for the Maddox enhances accuracy, mobility, and range but at the expense of weapon control, as anticipated. The Echo Fire mod attachment is, by default, equipped with this assault rifle, which maximizes the weapon’s damage.

When activated, the Aim Assist Laser emits a beam of light that enhances accuracy exclusively while aiming down sights (ADS). Specifically, this attachment reduces ADS bullet spread by 25%, but the visible laser sights can obstruct your vision.

The Agile Stock is the next attachment we recommend for this Maddox loadout, as it greatly enhances your weapon’s mobility. With this attachment, your sprint-to-fire time will be reduced by 20%, enabling you to quickly aim and shoot even after sprinting at full speed.

Additionally, the Agile Stock provides a significant boost to your ADS movement speed, enabling you to move around swiftly while aiming and firing at your targets.

For the Underbarrel slot, equipping the Task Force Foregrip is a wise decision as it boosts the damage range and reduces the fire interval by 50% and 9%, respectively. However, it’s worth noting that Horizontal and vertical recoil is slightly impacted when using this attachment.

Lastly, we opted for the Extended Mag A to provide a boost in ammunition, ensuring that you won’t have to fret about running out of bullets and reloading during busy gunfights.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about unlocking COD Mobile’s Maddox AR loadout in Season 2 (2023). Be sure to check out the rest of our Call of Duty: Mobile coverage below.

