Are There Patronuses in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Wondering whether or not you’ll be able to summon your own creature of the light, otherwise known as a Patronus, to save you from the dark creatures known as Dementors in Hogwarts Legacy? In this guide, we’ll be running you through all you need to know about exactly that.

What Are Patronuses?

Patronuses, otherwise known as the Patronus Charm, is a spell that witches and wizards can use in order to protect them from Dementors. By thinking and channeling your happiest memory, you can summon an animal of impossibly-bright light to fend away darkness, in particular, that of a Dementor.

Why do you want to keep Dementors at bay? Well, these creatures can essentially suck the life out of you, and turn you into one yourself.

The animal form that a Patronus takes entirely depends on the caster’s personality, and so many Hogwarts Legacy players were hoping that they’d be able to summon their own unique Patronus dependent on choices they made in the game, as well as use them against the iconic dark creatures themselves.

Are There Patronus Charms in Hogwarts Legacy?

Unfortunately, despite being a rather prominent part of the Harry Potter movies, particularly the Prisoner of Azkaban, players will not be able to cast their own Patronus in Hogwarts Legacy. This has been confirmed during our own time with the game and was also confirmed via a tweet from the official WB Games Support Twitter account earlier this month.

Hey there! Thanks for reaching out about Hogwarts Legacy! Currently there are no announced plans to include the patronus in the game. We appreciate your interest, however. If you have anymore questions or concerns, feel free to reach out and let us know! — WB Games Support (@WBGamesSupport) February 4, 2023

However, just because you won’t be able to use your own Patronus Charm, the doesn’t mean they’re not in the game entirely.

If you’re part of the Hufflepuff House, you’ll be able to take on a quest when you reach level six which enables you to help Madam Thistlewood and Anne Thisbe after speaking to a portrait in the Hufflepuff dorm room. This sees you also encountering some Dementors and visiting Azkaban, which all seems rather exciting and, quite frankly, not very Hufflepuff.

We’re still progressing through the game in other Houses to ensure that this isn’t a quest solely locked behind the Hufflepuff house. Once we know for sure, we’ll update this post and let you know.

That’s everything you need to know regarding Hogwarts Legacy Patronuses. For more on the game, be sure to check out the links below.

