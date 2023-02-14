All Vaulted, Unvaulted and New Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Image source: Epic Games

The highly anticipated Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 update is here with a slew of new features and exciting content. As always, the Fortnite loot pool continues to evolve as the latest season adds a bunch of new weapons to the game. Besides this, a few guns from the previous season have also been vaulted to maintain the balance. With that said, this article provides you with the complete list of the vaulted, unvaulted, and new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

All Unvaulted Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Unvaulted weapons are the old firearms that return to the game’s arsenal pool after an update. Here’s the list of weapons that have been unvaulted with the release of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1:

Cluster Bow

Flame Bow

Shockwave Bow

Stink Bow

Unstable Bow

Hand Cannon

Dual Pistols

Heavy Sniper

Hop Rock Dualies

Suppressed Pistol

Boom Sniper Rifle

Every New Weapon & Item in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

A prominent Fortnite leaker who goes by @iFireMonkey on Twitter has unveiled a list of new weapons in Chapter 4 Season 1 update. Here’s a list of them:

Ex-Caliber Rifle

Thunder Shotgun

Maven Auto Shotgun

Red Eye Assault Rifle

Twin Mag SMG

Tactical Pistol

Shockwave Hammer

All Vaulted Weapons & Items in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Vaulted weapons are unwanted or overpowered guns developers decide to remove from the pool. The following weapons have been vaulted for Chapter 4 Season 1:

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about vaulted, unvaulted, and new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. For more tips and guides, make sure to check out other Fortnite-related content like start and end dates for all Fortnite seasons and Fortnite ‘Waiting in Queue’ error meaning. And as always, feel free to peruse the relevant links below.

