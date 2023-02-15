All Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator Codes (February 2023)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

There are plenty of fun fighting games on Roblox, but one of the most popular is definitely Anime Fighting Simulator. Inspired by a handful of beloved anime shows, BlackZone’s fight-’em-up gives you a chance to train up, level up, and go on quests. If you’ve arrived here, chances are you’re pondering the question: What are all the Anime Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get started.

All Active Anime Fighting Simulator Codes in Roblox

Here’s a list of all the active Anime Fighting Simulator codes that are redeemable right now in Roblox:

1millionsubsfrango – Chikara shards

1billionvisits! – 75,000 Chikara shards

300ksubstigretv – Chikara shards

emperadorwapo – 1,500 Chikara shards

2millionsingRoup! – 20,000 Chikara shards

Emperadorstar – 5,000 Chikara shards

Frangonewcode – 1,000 Chikara shards

Emperador2kcode – Chikara shards

sub2hakimbo – Chikara shards

Defild800k – 10,000 Chikara shards

1millionsubsfrango – Chikara shards

kelvin600k – 3,000 Chikara shards

Defildpromo – Chikara shards

Mrrhino50k – 2,000 Chikara shards

medtw50k – 2,000 Chikara shards

subtodefildplays – 1,000 Chikara shards

elemperador100k! – 5,000 Chikara shards

Bigboi100k – Chikara shards

defildstream – 2,000 Chikara shards

emperadorsubs – 1,000 Chikara shards

Defildyen – 1,000 Yen

frango2yen – 500 Yen

Tigre200k – Chikara shards

sub2defildplays – 1,500 Chikara shards

kelvin600k – 3,000 Chikara shards

frangoyt1m – Chikara shards

Dwax10k – 3,000 Chikara shards

n1colas2sub – 1,000 Chikara shards

tigretvsub – 1,000 Chikara shards

subfrango – Chikara shards

L3NI – Chikara shards

Sub2tanqr – Chikara shards

sub2tplanetmilo – 500 Yen

subtomrrhino – 500 Yen

sub2razorfishgaming – 500 Yen

subtokelvingts – 500 Yen

All Expired Codes in Anime Fighting Simulator

The following is a list of expired codes that no longer work in Anime Fighting Simulator:

2,000 Chikara Shards: Elemperadorinlive

secretrazorfishcode

anotherbugfix

VexoStream

thanksbugfixes

tigre250k

sub2kelvin

5000chikara

GGgames40k

Lastyearcode750k

subtofrangoforchikara

defild

tigrehaveyen

tigretv2sub

subn1colas

Subemperadormaxi

gggames50k

thankseveryonefor1mlikeweloveyou

dwaxinstream

rename

GoodByeBugs

merrychristmas

10kfollowers

20kblockzone

700klikes

emilioglad30k

650klikes

oneyear500m

bloodlinesfixed

600kamazing

bloodlinefixes

fav75

frango2sub

twitter5k

550kisalot

milestones

reached450thanks

900kmembers

500komg

glorious400

marvelous350thousand

TwitterRewards2

ilovetobreath

ThankYouEmilio

dance

Frangonovo

Erbitosaiyan

Subtigretv

500kmembers

w0w300klikes

impeccabletwo75

astounding225

TwitterRewards

mighty200k

1seventy5kay

rollback

one50klikes

ty4100k

christmas19

50fantastic

seventyfivek

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Fighting Simulator

Thankfully, the process of redeeming codes in the game is pretty easy. All you need to do is follow these steps:

Boot up Anime Fighting Simulator on Roblox.

In the menu on the left side of the screen, scroll down to the blue Twitter bird symbol and tap on it.

In the ‘Code’ field, type in a code from the above list of active codes exactly as it appears on the list.

Hit ‘Enter’ and enjoy your brand new freebies. You’re welcome!

