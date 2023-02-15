All Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator Codes (February 2023)
Who doesn’t like freebies, right?
There are plenty of fun fighting games on Roblox, but one of the most popular is definitely Anime Fighting Simulator. Inspired by a handful of beloved anime shows, BlackZone’s fight-’em-up gives you a chance to train up, level up, and go on quests. If you’ve arrived here, chances are you’re pondering the question: What are all the Anime Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get started.
All Active Anime Fighting Simulator Codes in Roblox
Here’s a list of all the active Anime Fighting Simulator codes that are redeemable right now in Roblox:
- 1millionsubsfrango – Chikara shards
- 1billionvisits! – 75,000 Chikara shards
- 300ksubstigretv – Chikara shards
- emperadorwapo – 1,500 Chikara shards
- 2millionsingRoup! – 20,000 Chikara shards
- Emperadorstar – 5,000 Chikara shards
- Frangonewcode – 1,000 Chikara shards
- Emperador2kcode – Chikara shards
- sub2hakimbo – Chikara shards
- Defild800k – 10,000 Chikara shards
- 1millionsubsfrango – Chikara shards
- kelvin600k – 3,000 Chikara shards
- Defildpromo – Chikara shards
- Mrrhino50k – 2,000 Chikara shards
- medtw50k – 2,000 Chikara shards
- subtodefildplays – 1,000 Chikara shards
- elemperador100k! – 5,000 Chikara shards
- Bigboi100k – Chikara shards
- defildstream – 2,000 Chikara shards
- emperadorsubs – 1,000 Chikara shards
- Defildyen – 1,000 Yen
- frango2yen – 500 Yen
- Tigre200k – Chikara shards
- sub2defildplays – 1,500 Chikara shards
- kelvin600k – 3,000 Chikara shards
- frangoyt1m – Chikara shards
- Dwax10k – 3,000 Chikara shards
- n1colas2sub – 1,000 Chikara shards
- tigretvsub – 1,000 Chikara shards
- subfrango – Chikara shards
- L3NI – Chikara shards
- Sub2tanqr – Chikara shards
- sub2tplanetmilo – 500 Yen
- subtomrrhino – 500 Yen
- sub2razorfishgaming – 500 Yen
- subtokelvingts – 500 Yen
All Expired Codes in Anime Fighting Simulator
The following is a list of expired codes that no longer work in Anime Fighting Simulator:
- 2,000 Chikara Shards: Elemperadorinlive
- 2,000 Chikara Shards: secretrazorfishcode
- Chikara Shards: anotherbugfix
- Chikara Shards: VexoStream
- 2,000 Chikara Shards: thanksbugfixes
- Chikara Shards: tigre250k
- Chikara Shards: sub2kelvin
- 5,000 Chikara Shards: 5000chikara
- Chikara Shards: GGgames40k
- Chikara Shards: Lastyearcode750k
- Chikara Shards: subtofrangoforchikara
- Chikara Shards: defild
- 500 Yen: tigrehaveyen
- Chikara Shards: tigretv2sub
- Chikara Shards: subn1colas
- Chikara Shards: Subemperadormaxi
- 2,000 Chikara Shards: gggames50k
- 50,000 Chikara Shards: thankseveryonefor1mlikeweloveyou
- 2,000 Chikara Shards: dwaxinstream
- Chikara Shards: rename
- Chikara Shards: GoodByeBugs
- Chikara Shards: merrychristmas
- 5,000 Chikara Shards: 10kfollowers
- Chikara Shards: 20kblockzone
- Chikara Shards: 700klikes
- Chikara Shards: emilioglad30k
- 5,000 Chikara Shards: 650klikes
- 20,000 Chikara Shards: oneyear500m
- Chikara Shards: bloodlinesfixed
- 5,000 Chikara Shards: 600kamazing
- 5,000 Chikara Shards: bloodlinefixes
- 500 Yen: fav75
- 1,000 Chikara Shards: frango2sub
- 10,000 Chikara Shards: twitter5k
- Chikara Shards: 550kisalot
- Chikara Shards: milestones
- Chikara Shards: reached450thanks
- Chikara Shards: 900kmembers
- Chikara Shards: 500komg
- Chikara Shards: glorious400
- Chikara Shards: marvelous350thousand
- Chikara Shards: TwitterRewards2
- Chikara Shards: ilovetobreath
- Chikara Shards: ThankYouEmilio
- Chikara Shards: dance
- Chikara Shards: Frangonovo
- Chikara Shards: Erbitosaiyan
- Chikara Shards: Subtigretv
- Chikara Shards: 500kmembers
- Chikara Shards: w0w300klikes
- Chikara Shards: impeccabletwo75
- Chikara Shards: astounding225
- Chikara Shards: TwitterRewards
- Chikara Shards: mighty200k
- Chikara Shards: 1seventy5kay
- Chikara Shards: rollback
- Chikara Shards: one50klikes
- Chikara Shards: ty4100k
- Chikara Shards: christmas19
- 500 Yen: 50fantastic
- 500 Yen: seventyfivek
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Fighting Simulator
Thankfully, the process of redeeming codes in the game is pretty easy. All you need to do is follow these steps:
- Boot up Anime Fighting Simulator on Roblox.
- In the menu on the left side of the screen, scroll down to the blue Twitter bird symbol and tap on it.
- In the ‘Code’ field, type in a code from the above list of active codes exactly as it appears on the list.
- Hit ‘Enter’ and enjoy your brand new freebies. You’re welcome!
So, that about wraps things up for today. For more, here’s a comprehensive list of all Adopt Me pet trade values, as well as guides explaining how to run in Doors, all Fruits Battlegrounds codes, and how to get all the markers in Find the Markers.
