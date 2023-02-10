All Red Dead Redemption 2 Voice Actors: Full RDR2 Cast

Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar’s first game since Grand Theft Auto V is finally out. As you explore the game’s massive world, you’ll meet a number of important characters. They’re wonderfully portrayed and will leaving you wondering who the voice actors are. Well, here is a run down of all of the Red Dead Redemption voice actors that make up the cast.

Roger Clark – Arthur Morgan

Rockstar tend to shy away from the big name video game voice actors for their games, often to great affect. They’ve done the same for Red Dead Redemption 2, with your protagonist, Arthur Morgan, being played by Roger Clark. Clark isn’t credited on many video games, Shellshock 2: Blood Trails being the only one, but he’s worked on TV, theatre, and movies throughout his career. He also used to work as an archaeological excavator. He’s phenomenal as Arthur in Rockstar’s new game.

Benjamin Byron Davis – Dutch Van der Linde

Dutch Van der Linde is probably one of the most recognizable characters and voices in Red Dead Redemption 2 because he was in the first game too. Also, Benjamin Byron Davis return to the role once more. If you didn’t play the first game, you may also know Davis from Ant-Man and the Wasp, in which he played Agent Burleigh, or L.A. Noire, in which he played Paul Kadarowski.

Noshir Dalal – Charles Smith

Noshir Dalal is one of the more experienced voice actors in Red Dead Redemption 2’s cast. Over the last few years, he has played Seth in Metal Gear Survive, Khalil in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, and a lot of smaller roles in AAA releases. He’s also cropped up in single episodes of a lot of primetime TV shows. He plays Charles Smith in Rockstar’s new game.

Alex McKenna – Sadie Adler

Alex McKenna is another member of Red Dead Redemption 2’s main cast with more experience in live action acting than video games. She has appeared in many indie movies and TV shows, with her most high profile roles coming in 2000’s What Women Want and 2016’s Code Black. She plays Sadie Adler in the prequel.

James McBride/John O’Creagh – Uncle

Red Dead Redemption 2’s credits have two people down as playing Uncle. The two men are James McBride and John O’Creagh. McBride’s only IMDb credit is in this game, while O’Creagh has also worked on TV shows such as The Knick, Orange Is the New Black, and the excellent Master of None.

Peter Blomquist – Micah Bell

Peter Blomquist is another whose only video game voice acting credit comes in L.A Noire, one of Rockstar’s other open world titles. He plays Dr. Harlan Fontaine in that game. He is also the director, writer, star, editor, and producer of a TV show called Get Hit. He plays Micah Bell and joins the Red Dead Redemption 2 voice actor cast.

Rob Wiethoff – John Marston

The star of the first game returns in Red Dead Redemption 2 and he’s played by the same actor, Rob Wiethoff. Since it’s a prequel, John Marston is a younger outlaw, and the story follows the gang in eventually becomes a part of. While Wiethoff’s performance in original is often lauded, he doesn’t dedicate his life to the voice acting craft. In fact, it’s his only video game acting credit, choosing to stay away from the Hollywood world of acting.

Cali Elizabeth Moore – Abigail Roberts

While Red Dead 2’s Abigail Roberts is Cali Elizabeth Moore’s first video game role, she’s appeared in 30 Rock and Broad City on TV. Interestingly, she’s also credited as working on the stunts in Man on a Ledge, the thriller staring Sam Worthington.

Steve J. Palmer – Bill Williamson

Bill Williamson is another returning character who keeps their voice actor from the first game. Steve J. Palmer has only worked on the Red Dead series when it comes to video game voice acting, but he’s appeared in Moonbound24 (Webseries and Movie), being a producer on the show, and he has played small roles in TV shows such as House of Lies.

Curzon Dobell – Hosea Matthews

Mostly working as a stage actor in New York, Curzon Dobell only video game work has come in Red Dead Redemption 2 as Hosea Matthews. He’s had smaller role in the likes of House of Cards, the Shia LaBeouf starring Wall Street sequel, and last year’s Academy Award nominated The Post. However, you would be more likely to find him in a stage production.

Stephen Gevedon – Josiah Trelawny

Stephen Gevedon is one of the more experienced actors in Red Dead’s cast, with a lot of live action credits to his name. He’s recently appeared in the like of The Deuce on TV, but he’s appeared in movies such as Session 9, 13, and even the Tom Cruise War of the Worlds adaptation. He plays Josiah Trelawny in Rockstar’s new game.

Harron Atkins – Lenny Summers

Another relatively unknown actor, Harron Atkins is also new to the video game voice acting world. His credits extend to Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story, a TV movie starring Cuba Gooding Jr., and a few other movies. He is pretty new to the acting world, though, having graduated from Carnegie Mellon’s School of Drama just three years ago. He plays Lenny Summers in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Kaili Vernoff – Susan Grimshaw

Kaili Vernoff has had a pretty varied acting career. She’s not lent her voice to any video games but she’s appeared in TV shows such as Grey’s Anatomy, The Affair, and Law and Order. She has also done voice over for books. She plays Susan Grimshaw in Rockstar’s game.

Michael Mellamphy – Sean Macguire

Ireland born actor, Michael Mellamphy, has spent most of his acting career in the theatre in and around New York, but he’s also appeared in TV shows like Quantico and The Good Wife. He plays Sean Macguire in Red Dead Redemption 2.

