Image via Motive

Dead Space Remake has been a huge hit with gamers and horror fans alike—even the horror icon himself, John Carpenter approves of it! While the game is a remake of the original Dead Space developed by Visceral Games, not everything is the same. There’s been significant changes to gameplay (for the better), but also the cast as well. Some reprise their roles, others don’t. Here are the details on all Dead Space Remake voice actors.

Gunner Wright – Isaac Clarke

Image Source: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Making a return in Dead Space Remake is Gunner Wright reprising his role as Isaac Clarke, the main protagonist. He gave voice to Isaac in the past, specifically Dead Space 2 and Dead Space 3. Gunner Wright is no stranger to voice acting; titles such as Maneater and Star Wars: Battlefront II also feature his voice. Gunner also has a presence in films like Love and Underwater.

Tanya Clarke – Nicole Brennan

Image Source: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Tanya Clarke is yet another actor coming back to Dead Space to reprise their role in the franchise; specifically Nicole Brennan, Isaac Clarke’s beloved girlfriend. She too has done voice acting in video games in the past, apart from Dead Space, but only minor. Tanya’s onscreen appearance is much more extensive, which includes movies and TV shows like As the World Turns and Deadly Mom Retreat.

Brigitte Kali Canales – Kendra Daniels

Image Source: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Brigitte Kali Canales voices CEC computer specialist Kendra Daniels, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg of her voice acting career. She’s lent her voice to a variety of characters across multiple franchises such as Star Wars, Insomniac’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Overwatch. Brigitte Kali Canales has also appeared in numerous movies and television shows such as Officer Alexia Cabrera in S.W.A.T. and Rachel in Fear the Walking Dead.

Anthony Alabi – Zach Hammond

Image Source: Tiffany Rose/Getty Images

If you recognized Anthony Alabi’s face, then you must be a fan of Family Reunion because he’s none other than Moz McKellan. In Dead Space Remake, Anthony voices Zach Hammond—who was originally voiced by Peter Mensah—the leader of the emergency maintenance team sent to the USG Ishimura. While his voice acting credits are admittedly small, Anthony Alabi has a long history with TV series, showing up briefly in Black-ish, Shameless, and several episodes of Raven’s Home.

Chris Wu – Aiden Chen

Image Source: Phillip Faraone/Stringer/Getty Images

Chris Wu voices Aiden Chen, one of the USG Kellion’s pilots and part of the emergency maintenance team. Unfortunately, he meets an untimely death shortly after reaching the USG Ishimura. Thankfully, his voice actor didn’t; in fact, Chris Wu is alive and well, and with a pretty solid acting career spread across TV movies, series, and shorts such as Thirty, Escape the Night, and Following Jamie, respectively.

Erica Luttrell – Hailey Johnston

Image Source: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

The voice of Hailey Johnston is none other than Erica Luttrell, and given her history, this isn’t her first voice acting gig. Hailey’s acting credits stretch all the way back to a little known 90s children’s cartoon called The Magic School Bus where she voiced the character Keesha Franklin. That’s just television though—she’s lent her voice to dozens of different video games such as World of Warcraft, Apex Legends, Horizon Forbidden West, and more.

Faran Tahir – Dr. Challus Mercer

Image Source: Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Faran Tahir lends his chilling voice to the zealot Dr. Challus Mercer, one of the main antagonists in Dead Space Remake. Faran Tahir has only voiced a few characters throughout his career, most of which are animations such as Injustice and Lamya’s Poem. It’s his live-action history that makes up the majority of his career, most notably Iron Man as Raza and Captain Robau in Star Trek.

Pej Vahdat – Dr. Terrence Kyne

Image Source: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Pej Vahdat fills in the voice for Dr. Terrance Kyne, one of the few Unitologists to have their religious faith shaken and broken due largely in part by the necromorph outbreak. You can hear more of Pej Vahdat’s work in Agents of Mayhem, Crackdown 3 and The Last of Us: Part II. If you prefer live-action entertainment, Pej stars in The Old Man, Empire, and Shameless.

Jim Pirri – Captain Benjamin Mathius

Photo by Kevin Weaver via IMDb

Jim Pirri voices Captain Benjamin Mathius, captain of the USG Ishimura and a member of Unitology, not to mention one of the biggest reasons the Marker made it onto the ship. Jim Pirri has been all over the gaming industry, lending his voice talent to characters like Birgir in God of War Ragnarok, Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn, and Red Dead Redemption. He also frequently stars in live-action films and television series.

Sumalee Montano – Dr. Elizabeth Cross

Image Source: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Sumalee Montano gives voice to Dr. Elizabeth Cross, one of the other doctors aboard the USG Ishimura and girlfriend of Jacob Temple. Sumalee is a big time VO veteran, bringing her talent on nearly a hundred titles, many of which are hugely successful such as Fallout 4, Destiny 2, World of Warcraft, and more. Her live-action roles are just numerous, a few notable ones being The Lost Symbol and Star Trek: Picard.

T.J. Ramini – Jacob Temple

Image Source: Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty Images

Jacob Temple, the other engineer looking for his girlfriend, is voiced by T.J. Ramini, who you might recognize from CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Bill, and 24. Those are just his live action credits though; T.J. Ramini’s VO work spans nearly two dozen video games, which include Forspoken, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and DOTA 2.

Claudia Besso – Ishimura Computer

Image via IMDb

Last but not least, the voice you’ll hear quite often in Dead Space Remake is Claudia Besso as the USG Ishimura’s computer. Claudia Besso also has a long history of working in the gaming industry, aside from TV and movies, lending her VO talent to Deus Ex: Mankind Divided as Daria Myska and Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire.

And there it is: all Dead Space Remake voice actors. It’s good to see Gunner Wright making a return as Isaac Clarke. You can really feel his anger and frustration when he’s stomping on the heads of necromorphs. With that out of the way, why not stick around? Twinfinite has all sorts of relevant content down below.

