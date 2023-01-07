7 Destiny 2 Lightfall Exotics & Their Perks, Explained

The Lightfall DLC for Destiny 2 is finally less than four weeks away, and a brand-new trailer has been released. Within this trailer, we see an abundance of new gameplay features, including the existence of Strand weapons and more looks at the Shadow Legion. More importantly, we also see six brand new Exotics, and a revamp to an Exotic we’ve had for a little bit. So today, let’s discuss the 7 Destiny 2 Lightfall Exotics and their perks.

Abeyant Leap

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Kicking off the list is a brand new Exotic Titan Leg Armor piece known as Abeyant Leap. Its Exotic perk spawns seeking projectiles of Strand that suspend enemies in the air while giving armor to the wielder when you use your Barricade ability. Essentially, think of it like a tuned up Khepri’s horn, but only this time for Strand Titans. What this “armor” is, is yet to be revealed, but we can presume it probably will work like a Void Overshield.

Swarmers

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Another Exotic Leg Armor piece revealed, this time for the Warlocks, are the Swarmers. This Exotic allows Warlocks to create a Threadling to infest and attack enemies after destroying a Tangle. Threadlings appear to be little Strand creatures that Warlocks can create that track and attack enemies, almost like a Child of the Old Gods, as an example. Tangles are orbs of Strand that Guardians can create to either use for themselves or use against enemies. In the trailer, a Guardian was shown grabbing this Tangle and hurled it toward an enemy, destroying them.

Cyrtarachne’s Facade

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Wrapping up the Exotic Armor is a new Exotic Helmet for Hunters called Cyrtarachne’s Facade (good luck pronouncing that). This Exotic grants Hunters a Woven Mail and Flinch Resistance for a short duration after Grappling. Woven Mail appears to confirm our previous suspicion that Strand has an Overshield of some form, as it covers the whole body as an Overshield would. This is mainly pointed toward PvP gameplay, which is always a plus for Hunters.

Final Warning

Image Source: Bungie.net

Confirming the existence of Strand weapons is a brand new Exotic Sidearm called Final Warning. This weapon shoots out Strand rounds at enemies that track nearby enemies. A quick clip in the trailer shows some of the rounds going in multiple directions to seek out enemies. It almost seems reminiscent of the fabled Smart Pistol from the Titanfall franchise.

Deterministic Chaos

Image Source: Bungie.net

For the first time in Destiny 2 history, an Exotic Void Machine Gun is finally joining the fray in the form of Deterministic Chaos. This LMG has an Exotic perk that weakens enemies on the 4th shot and then makes them Volatile on the 16th shot. Essentially, this weapon has insane potential for a broken Void 3.0 setup, especially with Titans and Warlocks. Otherwise, we’ll need to watch more gameplay to truly see it shine.

Winterbite

Image Source: Bungie.net

Speaking of first types of weapons, say hello to the first ever Exotic Stasis Glaive and the first Stasis Glaive in general, Winterbite. This weapon can freeze enemies with its Frost Orb ability. We’ll need to see more gameplay of Winterbite to truly judge how effective it will be in the endgame, as currently, Exotic Glaives do not have a good track record. Hopefully, Winterbite can be the exception.

Quicksilver Storm

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Last but not least, Quicksilver Storm. We’ve had this weapon for a while now, as players can acquire this weapon early with the purchase of the Deluxe edition of Lightfall. However, when the Lightfall DLC arrives, this weapon will undergo a transformation.

Currently, it is a Kinetic Auto Rifle that can shoot a Grenade after a certain amount of kills. When Lightfall arrives, it appears to transition into a Strand weapon, as the Exotic Catalyst gives the weapon the ability to create Tangles after getting a kill with the Grenade ability. It is currently unknown how to get the Catalyst or if there is another method of turning the gun into a Strand damage-type, but either way, it’s exciting to see another Strand weapon being confirmed.

That’s everything you need to know about the 7 Destiny 2 Lightfall Exotics & and their perks. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on Destiny 2-related content.

