All Atomic Heart PC Minimum & Recommended System Requirements

Mundfish’s Atomic Heart promises an interesting world full of high-octane action, conspiracy, and an army of robots clearly disregarding Isaac Asimov’s Three Laws of Robotics. If you plan on picking up Atomic Heart on PC, we highly recommend you double-check that your rig can handle it by checking out the Atomic Heart PC minimum and recommended system requirements down below.
Minimum and Recommended PC Requirements for Atomic Heart
Atomic Heart is looking pretty fantastic, especially the lighting, particle effects, and textures, so it’s no surprise that running the game on PC is going to require more than a few potatoes wired to a power supply. Even though that’s the case, even mid-range rigs scraping the bottom of the bracket will be able to skirt by just fine.
According to the Atomic Heart’s Steam store page, the minimum requirements are:
Atomic Heart PC Minimum Requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 (20H1 version or newer, 64-bit versions)
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Core i5-2500
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: 4 GB VRAM, AMD Radeon R9 380 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 90 GB available space
This kind of hardware is aimed at running the game at 1080p on low settings with a target framerate of 30 FPS. As for the Atomic Heart’s recommended PC requirements:
Atomic Heart PC Recommended Requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 (20H1 version or newer, 64-bit versions)
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Intel Core i7-7700K
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: 8 GB VRAM, AMD RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 90 GB available space, preferably an SSD
For ultra settings at 1080p and 60 FPS, Atomic Heart requires a lot more punch in the CPU and GPU department, not to mention Mundfish highly recommends an SSD.
And that does it for everything you need to know on the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Atomic Heart. Be on the lookout for the latest guides and news on the game here at Twinfinite using the links below.
