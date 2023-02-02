A 2 Week Delay Wasn’t Enough Time to Fix Call of Duty’s Second Season of Content

Image Source: Infinity Ward

After much criticism and delay, Infinity Ward has finally revealed the roadmap for the second season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2, and the DMZ mode. Needless to say, the reception has been less than stellar, as the community is starting to question what the hold-up was for.

Across three different modes, the content feed is dry. Warzone 2 and DMZ will see Ashika Island join the rotation, as the former will receive Resurgence mode making for a much faster pace of play. The latter will see a new boss, weapons case, and a fourth faction to round out the three-faction group, offering new missions and in-game rewards. However, that faction is only available for players who purchased Modern Warfare II. What about multiplayer though?

Multiplayer gamers and fans: look away. Coming this season will be two 6v6 maps, Dome and Museum, with the former being a remake of a map from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, while the latter was playable in the beta, but removed for reasons unknown. Two “battle maps” will also be introduced, and a handful of returning modes round out this multiplayer update.

The #CODBlog has everything you need to know about Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII Season 02 👉 https://t.co/7IPLy2iMju



🌊 Resurgence is back on Ashika Island

📈 Grind to the top with MP Ranked Play

🎯 Infected and Gun Game return

🔥 Major BR changes including 1v1 Gulag pic.twitter.com/sz7uLLItCC — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 8, 2023

As mentioned, the announcement met much fan ire, primarily because the update is light on genuinely new features. Yes, Ashika Island is new, but the return of the 1v1 Gulag isn’t, and neither is Resurgence or the redeploy drones. The multiplayer update is being touted as a joke, as all of the “new maps” are remakes of previously used locales. How many times can Infinity Ward expect the player base to be satisfied with Shipment, Shoot House, and Dome, which was playable in last year’s CoD title?

Much of the fan base feels shafted, especially those who spent a premium dollar to purchase Modern Warfare II. Our review pointed out the exact issues of how little content was offered at launch. Coincidentally, nothing has changed three months later, but hey, at least Infinity Ward took the extra time to delay this season.

Here’s hoping the patch notes can satisfy some percentage of players, as this reskin of a season certainly isn’t doing it. Call of Duty’s second season of content launches on Feb. 15.

