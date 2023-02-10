10 Questions We Have After Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Photo by Jay Maidment and Marvel Studios

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania may not have been the critically acclaimed movie that many MCU fans were hoping for, but that’s not to say that the film doesn’t have plenty of stuff for viewers to chew on. This has been evident from the get-go as the film officially brings Kang into the MCU, who is set to become the next Thanos-level threat.

So without further ado, let’s get right into the list as these are the ten most pressing questions that we have after watching Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

***Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Spoilers Below***

Is Kang the Conqueror Actually Dead?

(L-R): Jonathan Majors as Kang The Conqueror in Marvel Studios’ ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA. Photo by Jay Maidment. © 2022 MARVEL.

In typical comic book movie tradition, the film’s main villain, Kang the Conqueror, apparently dies in the story’s climax when Ant-Man and the Wasp knock him into his chair’s power core. Yet, unlike other antagonists, death does not mean much for a character like Kang, as he has an infinite amount of versions, as was showcased in the movie’s first end-credits scene.

Nevertheless, Kang the Conqueror is undoubtedly the most prominent of his variants in the comics, so it would definitely feel weird for him not to be involved in any future movie. Perhaps getting sucked into the power core will put the Conqueror on the back burner until Secret Wars, where he comes back, assuming the role of The Beyonder; that’s the central antagonist from that storyline for those who don’t know.

It’s also quite feasible that another Kang variant will rise to become a Conqueror as well. Still, whatever the case may be, it’s inarguable that the Avengers antagonist deserves even more storytime than what he got in Ant-Man 3.

Who Are the Council of Kangs and What Do They Want?

Jonathan Majors as Kang The Conqueror in Marvel Studios’ ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2023 MARVEL.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s mid-credits scene features the first on-screen appearance of the MCU’s Council of Kangs, a group that was briefly mentioned in Loki Season One. The scene primarily focused on the group’s three leaders, Rama-Tat, Immortus, and the Scarlet Centurion, with the three of them, alongside the other Kang variants, clearly happy to hear of the Conqueror’s death.

Unfortunately, the end-credits scene doesn’t specify precisely who these Kang variants are and what they want. If Loki’s He Who Remains is to be believed, these variants are going to cause a war throughout the Multiverse, yet it seems that this is the very reason why the group exiled the Conqueror in the first place.

So it’ll be interesting to see if this Multiversal War between the Kang variants does indeed happen and what exactly starts the war seeing as how the different versions are seemingly working together at the moment. The next two places where we’ll likely learn more about the Council of Kangs are Loki Season Two and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, so thankfully, the answer to this question is indeed coming relatively soon.

Why Are Loki and Mobius After Victor Timely?

Image Source: Disney+

Ant-Man 3’s second end-credits scene gives viewers a look into what fans can expect to see in Loki Season Two, as it seems that Loki and Mobius are searching for Victor Timely, another Kang variant. Why exactly the two are doing this remains a mystery, although given how the first season ended, it is understandable why they are after Kang.

For those who don’t remember, Loki Season One ended with Sylvie killing He Who Remains, which allowed Kang to come back to the forefront, who in turn took over the TVA and wiped all of the agents’ memories. It is worth noting that it has not been made clear yet whether or not we have met the variant that is now in charge of the TVA.

It appears that during his second season, Loki is able to convince Mobius to take him back in time and search for variants of their new boss. This search then results in the two of them encountering the Victor Timely variant, who looks to be very different from his counterparts, though it is Kang we’re talking about, so nothing is for sure.

Will Scott and Hope Tell Their Fellow Heroes About Their Encounter with Kang?

(L-R): Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/Wasp and Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in Marvel Studios’ ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2023 MARVEL.

Before Scott is able to exit the Quantum Realm with his family, he is stopped by Kang, with the two proceeding to fight in a final duel, which, thanks to Hope’s assistance, results in the villain’s aforementioned death. Ant-Man and the Wasp are then able to escape with the rest of their family when Cassie reopens the portal, which results in Scott getting to proceed with his daily life again. The movie’s closing moments do show that Scott has become a bit worried that they have not seen the last of Kang, but seemingly convinces himself that he’s just being paranoid.

It’s clear that Scott and Hope are not quite aware of how vital their run-in with the Conqueror truly was in the long run of the MCU. Still, hopefully, they are smart enough to at least let some of their fellow heroes from Endgame know about their encounter in the Quantum Realm. Maybe, when it becomes apparent just how much of a threat Kang is, it could hilariously be established that the heroes have a group chat and are constantly letting each other know when they have stopped world-ending threats.

Also worth mentioning is that Ant-Man and/or Wasp could be members of the new Avengers team, with them getting involved because of their experience with Kang, which would obviously mean that they will at least eventually inform the other heroes of their meeting with the Conqueror.

What Will Become of Hank’s Ants and the People of the Quantum Realm?

(L-R): Michael Douglas/Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, and Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne/Wasp in Marvel Studios’ ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA. Photo by Jay Maidment. © 2022 MARVEL.

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s final battle, thanks to a speech by Cassie, the residents of the Quantum Realm go into battle against their oppressor, but with Kang’s powers, he is able to fight back. When all appears to be lost in the fight against Kang, the ants from Hank’s lab that were sucked into the Quantum Realm, alongside the five leading heroes, show up to aid the people of the subatomic universe in their battle against the Conqueror.

The ants, alongside the people of the Quantum Realm, end up succeeding when Ant-Man and the Wasp evidently kill Kang. What exactly is next for these various creatures remains a mystery, though, but it does look like they all are going to rebuild their city into what it was before Kang came along.

Whether or not these characters will show up in a future installment, giving audiences an update on how their next mission is going, is unknown. Although seeing as to how important the Quantum Realm is to time travel and the Multiverse, they may end up being cameos as they join the fight against the Kang variants in one of the next Avengers movies.

When Will Cassie Lang Become Stature?

(L-R): Kathryn Newton as Cassandra “Cassie” Lang and Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in Marvel Studios’ ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA. Photo by Jay Maidment. © 2022 MARVEL.

Marvel Studios may not be explicitly saying it, but it is crystal clear that the Young Avengers are coming to the MCU at some point; there are just too many possible members that have been introduced not to make the team become a reality in live action. One such potential member is Cassie Lang, which given how much more screen time she has in Ant-Man 3, it only makes sense that Marvel has plans to expand her role in the MCU going forward.

Cassie becomes a pivotal member of the Ant-Man family when she joins in on the fight in the film’s final battle by her donning a purple suit. However, the movie never straight-up calls her Stature, her alter ego in the comics, so it may take a bit longer for her to go full-on superhero.

Hopefully, it won’t be too long until she fully becomes Stature, with possible places being the upcoming Avengers movies if the Young Avengers will indeed finally be introduced or teased in those movies.

Is Krylar Dead?

Image via Marvel Entertainment YouTube

In a surprising move, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania got rid of comedy legend Bill Murray’s character Krylar almost as quickly as he was introduced.

The Quantum Realm inhabitant was brought into the mix when Janet, Hank, and Hope needed help locating the Langs. Krylar is a past lover of Janet as she clearly never thought she would get to see her family again, and despite being hesitant, she quickly decides that the trio needs his help. Unfortunately for the Pym-Van Dynes, Krylar is revealed to now be working with Kang since Janet’s departure, with the betrayer deciding to turn the family in.

In their escape, Janet, Hank, and Hope are able to use their tech to grow a creature that Krylar wanted to eat into a giant size, with the creature, in turn, attacking him and his troops. Ant-Man 3 then proceeds to never mention what exactly happened to Bill Murray’s character, leaving his fate ambiguous.

Given the controversy surrounding the actor, though, there’s a good chance that the character will be unceremoniously left by the wayside. At most, there may be a comment about him being dead in a future movie, as it is doubtful the MCU would decide to reintroduce the actor and character.

Where Was Luis?

Image via Marvel Studios

It was pretty strange that Luis, Scott’s ex-cellmate and best friend, was nowhere to be found in the Ant-Man trilogy’s conclusion, especially with how important the character had been in the previous installments. The reasoning behind this decision is apparently because Quantumania wanted to focus on the Langs and Pym-Van Dynes in the Quantum Realm, which makes some sense.

Regardless of whether or not this was a valid decision, there were definitely two perfect opportunities to include Luis, seeing as there were two montages of Ant-Man in San Francisco. If there was room for Jimmy Woo, there was definitely room for Scott’s best friend.

Something that makes his exclusion even weirder is that the movie made room for David Dastmalchian to return as he was the Quantum Realm’s Veb. So, why didn’t Quantumania give Michael Pena the same treatment as he was in a similar situation as Dastmalchian?

It is also worth noting that Cassie’s other parents, Maggie Lang and Jim Paxton, were nowhere to be found, just like Luis, meaning that the film didn’t show their reaction to what their daughter has been up to.

Long story short, it would be great if any future MCU installment involving Scott would show what these important Ant-Man characters have been up to, even if it was just a short cameo. Here’s hoping that X-Con has taken off despite facing the Snap and Blip.

Is Scott’s Book Actually Good?

Image Source: Marvel Studios

The MCU has made it abundantly clear that Scott has been using his hero status to get publicity deals in order to make money. Most notably, in Ms. Marvel it was shown that Ant-Man had made a podcast appearance, talking about the events of Avengers: Endgame, which is presumably how the citizens of the world know so much about what exactly happened in the fight against Thanos.

Scott’s latest venture into making money is the publication of his autobiography “Look Out for the Little Guy!” which assumably covers his life from before the very first Ant-Man movie through Endgame. It may seem like a fun gag that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania includes this book signing, yet it is actually a bit more than that, as Marvel Entertainment is going to publish the book in bookstores later this very year. This means that MCU fans will learn if the book is as good as the movie made it look when it releases on Sep. 5, 2023.

It’s sure to be both exciting and hilarious to learn what exactly Scott thinks about different events in the MCU and how he will spin them for his novel, as he is sure to be an unreliable narrator mainly because it is meant to be solely from his point of view.

Will MODOK Be a Member of the New Avengers?

Image via Marvel Entertainment YouTube

Actually, we have the answer to this one and it’s, no, because he’s dead. And he is not Scott’s brother. Sorry, Darren.

