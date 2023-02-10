10 Actors Who Should Totally Play Omni-Man in a Live-Action Invincible

Image Source: DC Studios

The production of a live-action film adaptation of the comic book series Invincible has been in the works for a number of years and seems to be ongoing, despite the absence of any new statements on the project. The second season of the animated adaptation will be released in late 2023, which was just confirmed. The first season of the show debuted in 2021 to acclaim, and the reviews were explosive.

The original Amazon series Invincible has been such a smashing success that fans are asking for a live-action adaptation of the show. In the event that a live-action adaptation of Invincible is produced, these are the actors we would want to see in it.

10. JK Simmons

The Academy Award Winning actor J.K. Simmons performs an excellent job in the cartoon show, providing the voice of Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man in the animated series Invincible available on Prime Video. Because of his performance as J. Jonah Jameson in the Spider-Man trilogy directed by Sam Raimi, as well as his reprise of the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home, he has amassed a significant amount of notoriety in the comic book realm. He’s also shown that he is more than capable of transforming his physique into that of a superhero in real life, bulking up to play Commissioner James Gordon in 2017’s Justice League. So why not have Simmons play the real version of the father of Invincible.

9. Chris Pine

Even though Chris Pine portrays Steve Trevor in the DC Extended Universe’s Wonder Woman, this does not imply that he enjoys the recent trend of superhero movies that have been finding their way to theaters. In light of the fact that he does not gravitate toward superhero movies due to the fact that many of them tend to follow the same formula, it is possible that portraying Omni-Man would be the ideal role for the actor. The amount of violence in Invincible is almost unfathomable, and the narrative itself is a departure from the standard formula for superhero movies like those produced by Marvel and DC. The Image comic book is unconventional, and gloomy but has a lot of heart, and it may be the kind of off-kilter superhero-type of character that the Star Trek celebrity is searching for.

8. Kyle Chandler

Kyle Chandler has appeared in a wide variety of well-known parts, many of which have become iconic in the minds of his devoted followers. Some examples of these performances include Coach Taylor on Friday Night Lights and Agent Patrick Denham in The Wolf of Wall Street, among many more (Godzilla: King of Monsters). Now starring in Slumberland, which was released on November 9, 2022, by Netflix and is based on a comic Chandler is familiar with from the early 1900s. The fact that Chandler has a disposition that is fast to the trigger, in addition to his middle-aged chiseled appearance, makes him an outstanding candidate for the role of the heroic father.

7. Alan Ritchson

At the very least, one character makes a remark on the intimidating physique of the title character that actor Alan Ritchson portrays in each and every episode of the first season of the show Reacher. When you cast the 6’2″ Alan Ritchson in the role of a former Army major who was described by author Lee Child as a hulking tough guy in the first place, of course, you should expect this to happen. It is to be expected. Ritchson’s imposing physique and ice-cold demeanor make him an excellent fit for a wide variety of comic book characters. Some examples are Wonder Man, Beast, and The Thing. However, the combination of his acting skills, confident demeanor, and massive appearance make him a perfect candidate for the role of Omni-Man. Not only does he already have experience playing superheroes on two DC TV shows (Smallville as Aquaman, and Titans as Hawk), but any fans of the sports comedy series Blue Mountain State know that he has a wide spectrum as a performer.

6. Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, the character he portrayed in the live-action X-Men flicks, has facial hair that looks quite similar to what this guy has going on. Particularly throughout the early 2000s, Jackman was seen as the embodiment of everything that is iconic and definitive about Wolverine. Although Jackman said that his role as Wolverine in the film Logan (2017) would be his last performance in the role, it seems like he will be wearing the costume one more time in the film Deadpool 3, which is scheduled to be released on September 6, 2024. His performance has had a significant impact on the way the character is portrayed in the world of comic books, which includes cosplayers, video games, television series, and fan films. His depiction has also been credited with helping to create the character.

It’s possible that Hugh Jackman won’t don the mask of another vigilante until Logan completes his last mission. Having said that, it would be wonderful to watch the reputable actor try his hand once again at playing a popular superhero.

5. Joe Manganiello

Actors that want to portray the role of Omni-Man need to have extensive experience playing the role of mysterious and ruthless militants. Joe Manganiello’s character in Moonhaven, Tomm Schultz, is reason alone to cast him as Grayson. He’s an accomplished actor with the necessary training and expertise to portray Omni-Man. Top that off with playing Deathstroke in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Manganiello is a shoo-in for another comic book role. Manganiello has the physical attributes necessary to portray the role of Omni-Guy, including a physique reminiscent of a bodybuilder and the charisma of a family man. He’s the full package and a solid pick for sure.

4. Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, well known for his portrayal as Negan on The Walking Dead, would kill it in another Robert Kirkman role as Omni-Man in Invincible. It would make a great deal of sense for Morgan to play the role of Omni-Man. First of all, he is acquainted with Kirkman’s work as a result of the many years he spent on The Walking Dead, which means that there is already a bond between creator and actor. He has the scruffy appearance, the dark acting chops, and the brutish physical presence necessary to carry off a character like Omni-Man, who is both compassionate and paternal while also being very competitive and even deadly.

3. David Harbour

Thunderbolts actor David Harbour is a pro at playing gruff, brooding types who ultimately have noble motives. He would be fantastic in the part of Omni Man with some CGI and make-up. This should not come as a shock. After all, he’s appeared in a couple of comic book movies as characters like Hellboy and Black Widow’s Red Guardian. He has experience playing superheroes and would be fantastic in the role of Grayson.

2. Henry Cavill

Cavill has already taken on the role of Superman inside the DC Extended Universe. Since Omni-Man is ultimately an edgier, more cynical, more fanatic version of Superman, the comments appear to be an appropriate match for the actor. Cavill would just need to lend a layer of gloom to the part, which is something that a guy with his abilities should have no issue accomplishing. If anyone saw Cavill opposite Cruise in 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout, as the punch-packing, machine-gun-shooting high-ranked operative villain, it’s no stretch that Cavill can bring the grit, charm, and mustache to Omni-Man.

1. Jon Hamm

Nolan Grayson, like Jon Hamm, is an attractive middle-aged man who seems to be maturing gracefully. Beyond that, Hamm is most well known for his portrayal of an apparently kind father harboring a horrific secret on Mad Men. Unfortunately, the actor has stated his desire to avoid superhero roles due to his dislike of the time commitment necessary for such parts. It’s a shame since he would have made a fantastic Vitrumite alien.

