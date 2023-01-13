Will One Piece Odyssey Be on Game Pass? Answered

Image via ILCA and Bandai Namco Entertainment

Developed by ILCA and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, One Piece Odyssey sets the stage for the buccaneering adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates as they venture through New World. While the gameplay largely centers on strategic turn-based combat, there are plenty of opportunities to explore the mysterious island that you get shipwrecked on. If you’ve arrived here, though, chances are you’re pondering a specific question: Will One Piece Odyssey be on Game Pass? Fortunately, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get started, shall we?

Is One Piece Odyssey on Game Pass? Answered

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but unfortunately, no, One Piece Odyssey is not on Xbox Game Pass at launch. Don’t shoot the messenger!

Want the good news, though? Well, historically speaking, other Bandai Namco titles have been released on Xbox Game Pass, but they arrived on the service around three months after the game initially launched. In other words, there’s still a good chance that One Piece Odyssey may come to Xbox Game Pass further down the line. Right now, however, there’s nothing official, but there’s still a glimmer of hope that the game will drop on Game Pass at some point in the future.

So, that about wraps things up for now. We hope this helped to answer your query: Will One Piece Odyssey be on Game Pass? For more, here’s our in-depth review of One Piece Odyssey and a tip on how to level up quickly in the game. Alternatively, feel free to explore the links below.

