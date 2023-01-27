Who Is King Leonidas in Record of Ragnarok & Is He Real? Explained

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Record of Ragnarok is filled with well-known historical warriors and fighters like Lu Bu, Raiden Tameemon, and Kojiro Sasaki. However, there are some human characters like Adam and Sakata Kintoki that may not have been real people. That can make it hard for the unsure viewer to determine who was verifiably real or not. Fortunately, we can accurately say who King Leonidas in Record of Ragnarok is and if he’s real.

Who is King Leonidas in Record of Ragnarok?

King Leonidas, also known as Leonidas I, was the king of Sparta in the early fifth century BC. Besides being the leader of the city of Sparta, Leonidas was also a strong military leader and fearsome warrior. Leonidas is best known for his loss at the hands of the Persians in the Battle of Thermopylae, where he led 300 Spartan warriors and other Greek forces against potentially hundreds of thousands of Persian warriors.

Estimates say that Leonidas and his forces killed nearly 20 thousand of the Persians before succumbing to their superior numbers. This battle inspired many stories and films, with some of the most recent being Frank Miller’s 300 graphic novel and the film of the same name by Zack Snyder.

Is King Leonidas Real?

Yes, King Leonidas from Record of Ragnarok truly reigned over Sparta in the early 400s BC. That whole story about the small troop of Spartans taking on thousands of Persians is no lie. They fought valiantly to the death, and although they lost, their efforts and Leonidas’ leadership were enough to stall the Persians from being able to eventually move deeper into Greece.

That’s all there is to know about who King Leonidas in Record of Ragnarok is and if he’s real. Another important note is that Leonidas didn’t kick anyone into a well, as was depicted in 300. It was most likely soldiers under him who tossed a Persian messenger to their death.

