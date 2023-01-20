Guides
All Voice Actors in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis
If you’re a fan of superhero shows you’ll probably recognize Cameron Monaghan right away as the Joker (Jerome/Jeremiah) in Gotham. Past that he’s also played Ian Gallagher in Shameless and Asher in the 2014 film The Giver. In Jedi Fallen Order he plays the main character Cal Kestus, a brand new Jedi introduced to the series.
Debra Wilson as Cere Junda
Debra Wilson is someone you’ll no doubt recognize from other video games, even recent roles like Sophia Akande in Outer Worlds and Addison in Days Gone. There are countless other roles she’s played in games, TV, and film. In Fallen Order she plays Cere Junda, a mentor of sorts to Cal and a former Jedi Knight.
Daniel Roebuck as Greez Dritus
Daniel Roebuck has been a character actor for decades, with roles like Biggs in The Fugitive and Agent Weine in Final Destination. He’s ever appeared in a few video games before, playing Gary Finkel in Dead Rising 3 and Mark Bishop in L.A. Noire. Roebuck plays one of the main characters in Fallen Order, Greez Dritus, a friend to Cal and pilot of the Mantis.
Ben Burtt as BD-1
Ben Burtt is an absolute legend, and the main responsible behind the sound design of the lightsaber and most of the droids in Star Wars, as well as WALL-E. He’s once again lent his talent to Fallen Order, serving as the vocalizations for the adorable droid BD-1, as well as the sound design behind it.
Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera
Forest Whitaker is a prolific Oscar-winning actor who’s appeared in films like The Last King of Scotland, Black Panther, Good Morning, Vietnam and much more. Whitaker reprises his role as Saw Gerrera, a character that first appeared in the film Star Wars: Rogue One.
Elizabeth Grullon as Trilla Suduri
Elizabeth Grullon has mostly acted in TV series, playing roles like Adrienne Mitchel in Criminal Minds and Sasha Nolan in The Catch. She joins the Fallen Order cast as Trilla Suduri, otherwise known as the Second Sister of the Inquisitors.
JB Blanc as Prauf
JB Blanc has played a ton of roles across video games, animation, and TV. In terms of games you might recognize him as Kano in Mortal Kombat 11, Rost in Horizon Zero Dawn, or Kuben Blisk in Titanfall 2. In Fallen Order Blanc plays Prauf, a longtime friend of Cal.
Liam Mcintyre as Taron Malicos
Liam Mcintyre is an Australian actor who headlined the Starz series Spartacus as the titular characters. In video games, however, you’d probably recognize him as JD Fenix from Gears of War 4 and Gears 5. In Jedi Fallen Order, Mcintyre plays the role of Taron Malicos.
Misty Lee as The Ninth Sister
Misty Lee is an accomplished voice actor, who’s lent her voice to numerous video games and animation projects. In fact, it’s not her first time in the Star Wars series as she also voiced Leia Organa in Star Wars Battlefront 2. Past that you might recognize her as Kabae in Aggretsuko or Camilla in Fire Emblem Warriors. Lee plays The Ninth Sister in Fallen Order, a member of the Inquisitorius.
Luke Cook as Sorc Tormo
Luke Cook is, recently, best known for his role in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, where he plays Lucifer Morningstar. He’s also played roles like Dorian Grey in The Librarians and Cliff in Modern Family. Cook plays the role of Sorc Tormo in Jedi Fallen Order.
