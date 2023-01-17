Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 has a wide variety of Heroes, each with their own unique ability kits to suit a variety of playstyles and scenarios. However, if you’re jumping in to Overwatch 2 as a new player, or returning from Overwatch 1 and struggling to perform with your favorite heroes, you may feel a little lost as to how to alter your settings for better gameplay. Don’t worry, though, we’ve listed off the top 10 best Overwatch 2 crosshairs to help increase your performance in-game, in no particular order. Follow along below for all the information you’ll need.

TheRealKenzo’s Widowmaker Crosshair + Custom Settings

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

TheRealKenzo is well-known within the Overwatch community as a streamer and content creator. Kenzo has an undeniable skill at the game, but he’s made a name for himself for hitting insane headshots during competitive matches with the likes of sniper heroes, most commonly Widowmaker. Thankfully, Kenzo has shared his crosshair and custom settings for Widow with the Overwatch community, to help all you sniper mains out with playing her to a more consistent level.

Kenzo’s Widowmaker Crosshair

Reticle Type: Crosshairs

Crosshairs Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Green

Green Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 9

9 Center Gap: 7

7 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 100%

100% Dot Size: 2

2 Dot Opacity: 0%

Kenzo’s Widowmaker Custom Settings

Sensitivity: 4.10%

4.10% Relative Aim Sensitivity While Scoped: 32.00%

32.00% Grappling Hook Sensitivity: 49%

49% Recoil Recovery Aim Compensation: On

ML7’s Ana Crosshair

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

ML7 is one of the biggest support streamers and content creators for Overwatch 2, having reached the highest rank on Support with Top 500’s Rank 1. ML7 has brilliant skills and decision-making in the role of support, so if you’re looking for a fellow Support main to watch and learn from, ML7 is one of the best options you can consider, especially for players looking to pick up Ana.

His crosshair settings are set up to help distinguish the body outline of your teammates more clearly, as well as ensure the crosshair isn’t distracting, as Overwatch is a very busy game. Here’s a breakdown of his Ana crosshair, to help you hit more healing shots on your teammates and nasty sleep darts on the enemy.

ML7’s Ana Crosshair

Reticle Type: Crosshairs

Crosshairs Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: White

White Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 7

7 Center Gap: 5

5 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 100%

100% Dot Size: 10

10 Dot Opacity: 0%

Emmong’s Ramattra Crosshair

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Ramattra is one of the newest characters to the Overwatch 2 game, so many players are having difficulty figuring out which settings work best to ensure maximum performance. Luckily, content creator and Top 500 Tank Main, Emongg, has found the settings that work best and has shared them with the Overwatch 2 community. Emongg is one of the most popular Tank streamers of the game, well-known for his duo-queue games alongside fellow Top 500 Reinhardt main, Flats.

Emongg’s reasoning for this crosshair is that the smaller size helps you with precision of his punches when trying to take down the enemy. He’s played at the top level, and knows Tank Heroes inside out, so his crosshair settings are some of the best to consider.

Emongg’s Ramattra Crosshair

Reticle Type: Crosshairs

Crosshairs Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: White / Your own preference

White / Your own preference Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 8

8 Center Gap: 9

9 Opacity: 80%

80% Outline Opacity: 100%

100% Dot Size: 10

10 Dot Opacity: 0%

KarQ’s Lucio Crosshair + Custom Settings

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

KarQ is a well-known streamer and content creator who also frequently posts educational Overwatch tips and recommendations. KarQ is a Support main who consistently ranks in Grand Master’s, playing alongside the likes of Emongg and Flats, and the way that he breaks down his content for even the newest of players to understand is extremely helpful. For anyone looking to get started on Support or pick up some new tips and trips on their Support main, KarQ is a great content creator to follow.

Lucio may not be one of KarQ’s most played Supports, and he is a character that many people often don’t think to tweak in the settings menu, due to his straightforward style of gameplay and low skill floor. However, there are a number of custom settings and crosshair edits you can make to help smooth out your gameplay experience while taking control of Lucio, and KarQ has brilliantly pointed those out in his custom settings. Here’s the full breakdown of KarQ’s lucio loadout, complete with a crosshair in the shape of his primary fire.

KarQ’s Lucio Crosshair

Reticle Type: Circle

Circle Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Green

Green Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 10

10 Center Gap: 25

25 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 50%

50% Dot Size: 8

8 Dot Opacity: 0%

KarQ’s Lucio Custom Settings

Hold To Crossfade: Off

Off Allow Backwards Wall Ride: Off

Off Wall Jump On Release: Off

Cyx’s Roadhog Crosshair

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Cyx is an Overwatch streamer most well-known for achieving the rank of Top 500’s Rank 1 on Roadhog. Cyx uses his crosshair settings to help him nail the nastiest hooks, even on the likes of flying targets, such as Pharah, Echo, and Mercy. With Cyx’s crosshair, you’ll be able to take more precision in your aim towards targets and line them up for environmental kills, or the hook one-shot combo. Here’s Cyx’s crosshair settings for Roadhog, so you can try them out yourself.

Cyx’s Roadhog Crosshair

Reticle Type: Crosshairs

Crosshairs Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Green

Green Thickness: 2

2 Crosshair Length: 8

8 Center Gap: 9

9 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 50%

50% Dot Size: 2

2 Dot Opacity: 0%

Fitzy’s Sombra Crosshair + Custom Hack Sensitivity

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Fitzyhere is an Overwach streamer and content creator, most commonly known as one of the most impressive Sombra players of all time. Fitzy uses many tactics to catch his opponents off guard and trick them into hack traps or combos with his teammates, causing many fellow Overwatch players and fans to refer to his playstyle as ‘Fitzy’s big brain Sombra’.

Fitzy also takes a lot of 1V1 fights and uses stealth to quickly out-gun unsuspecting opponents, meaning his crosshair and aim are absolutely crucial to secure those kills. While Sombra is one of the most situational and niche characters to master in Overwatch, Fitzy proves it’s absolutely doable, and she can be used to climb to the top ranks of the game. If you’re struggling to find Sombra crosshairs and game settings that make for your best performances, try out Fitzy’s loadout below.

Fitzy’s Sombra Crosshair

Reticle Type: Circle

Circle Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Green

Green Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 0

0 Center Gap: 11

11 Opacity: 92%

92% Outline Opacity: 80%

80% Dot Size: 2

2 Dot Opacity: 0%

Fitzy’s Sombra Custom Hack Sensitivity

Hack Sensitivity: 30%

A hack sensitivity of 30% allows more precise target selection, ensuring you hack the target you have in mind. A hack sensitivity of 100%, for example, too easily locks on to other characters, and has a larger area in which you need to drag your crosshair away from to cancel the hack. 30% allows you to cancel the hack with ease, as well as aim and switch to a different target on a whim, without the sensitivity causing your hack targets to jump around as the enemies move.

Necros’ Genji Crosshair

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Necros is widely known as one of the best Genji players of all time, with his skills taking him all the way to Overwatch Contenders. As a Top 500 Genji, Necros is able to efficiently dive in, pick off squishes, and pull off some of the most clutch Dragon Blades in the toughest Overwatch team fights. Aiming effectively is essential with Genji, as he relies entirely on his ability to get picks, so if you’re struggling to find a suitable crosshair, perhaps give Necros’ loadout a try.

Necros’ Genji Crosshair

Reticle Type: Crosshairs

Crosshairs Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Green

Green Thickness: 2

2 Crosshair Length: 12

12 Center Gap: 6

6 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 80%

80% Dot Size: 2

2 Dot Opacity: 0%

Warn’s Ashe Crosshair+ Custom Settings

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Warn is an Overwatch content creator and streamer known for maining the DPS Hero Ashe throughout the Top 500 rank. Warn has used his skills and gameplay knowledge to climb all the way to the title of Rank 1 Ashe, so there’s no doubt that as a hitscan player, aim and crosshairs are of very high importance. Warn also has a few tweaks added to Ash’s default Hero settings, in order to help her play more smoothly. If you’re looking to pick up Ashe as a DPS, or improve your skills with her, then check out Warn’s two main crosshair settings and custom settings for Ashe below.

Warn’s Ashe Crosshair 1 (Cyan Crosshairs)

Reticle Type: Circle

Circle Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Cyan/Green

Cyan/Green Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 8

8 Center Gap: 5

5 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 30%

30% Dot Size: 2

2 Dot Opacity: 0%

Warn’s Ashe Crosshair 2 (Circle)

Reticle Type: Circle

Circle Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Black

Black Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 8

8 Center Gap: 10

10 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 0%

0% Dot Size: 2

2 Dot Opacity: 0%

Warn’s Ashe Custom Settings

Scoped Sensitivity: 51.44%

51.44% Recoil Recovery Aim Compensation: Off

Arrge’s Hanzo Crosshair

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Arrge is an Overwatch streamer and content creator known for his effortlessly skilled Hanzo gameplay, hitting consistent headshots and getting viable picks as the DPS projectile sniper. Arrge successfully achieved Rank 1 Hanzo, and alongside his knowledge of the game and mechanical skill, his Hanzo crosshair was edited specifically to his liking, to help him play at this high level. Hanzo’s default crosshair can be a little distracting to look at, so If you’re looking to switch crosshairs and edit it for more precision, perhaps you should give Arrge’s a try.

Arrge’s Hanzo Crosshair

Reticle Type: Dot

Dot Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Green

Green Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 3

3 Center Gap: 0

0 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 100%

100% Dot Size: 5

5 Dot Opacity: 100%

Wanted’s Cassidy Crosshair

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Wanted is a Top 500 Overwatch player and streamer most commonly known for his achievements as Rank 1 Cassidy. His aim and mechanical skill are nothing to be scoffed at, with him pulling off consistent headshots and picks. Wanted also posts a lot of content over on his YouTube channel where he shows off new sensitivity and crosshairs to help the aim and development of players looking to pick up Cassidy.

If you’re a DPS main wanting to improve your Cassidy skills, or perhaps even just a player looking to pick up Cass for the first time, Wanted is a great source of knowledge and information, so tuning into his content and picking up the custom settings he’s shared will be sure to help your progression. Here’s Wanted’s self-titled “most broken Cassidy crosshair.”

Wanted’s Cassidy Crosshair

Reticle Type: Circle

Circle Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Black

Black Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 9

9 Center Gap: 8

8 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 0%

0% Dot Size: 2

2 Dot Opacity: 100%

That’s it for the top 10 best Overwatch 2 crosshairs. For more helpful lists, game guides, news, and more, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of guides to keep you entertained and answer all of your Overwatch 2 questions, such as the 10 best custom game codes for Overwatch 2, Overwatch 2’s Lunar New Year event start and end times, and how to earn free Overwatch 2 coins through Microsoft Rewards.

Related Posts