Top 20+ Best Skyrim Alchemy Recipes

Image Source: Bethesda

Alchemy is one of my favorite skills in the world of Skyrim. Maybe it’s because I’m a crafter, or maybe it’s because I’m a witch. Either way, I love collecting ingredients in the open world landscape, snatching them up at shops in town, and brewing potions for power and profit.

Here are 20 of the best alchemy recipes in Skyrim. Whether you’re looking to gain an advantage in battle, boost your skills in town, or make a quick buck, these recipes can get you there.

Most Useful Alchemy Effects in Skyrim

Image credit: Bethesda

There are over a hundred ingredients and dozens of alchemical effects to discover. They all have their uses, but some are certainly more practical than others. These five alchemical effects (and the ingredients that produce them) can give you a quick boost in battle and in town.

Restore Health

This is one of the most essential alchemy effects in Skyrim for reasons that should be obvious. A health-restoring potion can make the difference between finally beating that gnarly monster or dying for the 47th time.

Ingredients

These ingredients all have Restore Health as their first effect, meaning you can eat them on their own for a small health boost, but combining them into a potion yields much more powerful results.

Blue Mountain Flower

Butterfly Wing

Daedra Heart

Rock Warbler Egg

Wheat

Invisibility

Sometimes even a heavy-duty health potion isn’t enough to defeat an enemy, and that’s where Invisibility comes in. An Invisibility Potion can help you sneak past them when beating them just isn’t an option. It’s also great for completing those stealth quests when you’re more of a Tank.

Ingredients

Chaurus Eggs

Crimson Nirnroot

Ice Wraith Teeth

Luna Moth Wing

Vampire Dust

Cure Disease

If the NPCs you encounter start saying that you look unwell, check your Active Effects because you may be infected by one of Skyrim’s many diseases. A Cure Disease potion can cure them all, including Sanguinare Vampiris, if you treat it soon enough.

Pro tip: If you have Hawk Feathers, just eat them. Cure Disease is an all-or-nothing potion – you drink it, and it cures your disease. But since Hawk Feathers have Cure Disease as their first effect, simply eating them will have the same effect as a crafted potion.

Ingredients

Charred Skeever Hide

Hawk Feathers

Mudcrab Chitin

Vampire Dust

Fortify Lockpicking

Some locations are absolutely loaded with loot, and when you run into a locked chest, you just know it’s full of good stuff. A Fortify Lockpicking potion can help you pick more difficult locks than your skill level would allow, giving you access to that sweet looty goodness inside.

Ingredients

Falmer’s Ear

Namira’s Rot

Pine Thrush Egg

Spider Egg

Fortify Carry Weight

Now that you’ve picked that lock and nabbed the rare gear inside the chest, you’re carrying too much weight. Great. Good thing you brewed a Fortify Carry Weight potion before you set out on your adventure. These potions increase the maximum weight you can carry for a limited time, allowing you to fast-travel into town, where you can drop off the goods.

Ingredients

Creep Cluster

Giant’s Toe

Hawk Beak

River Betty

Scaly Pholiota

Best Multiple-Effect Alchemy Recipes in Skyrim

Image credit: Bethesda

The right combination of effects can turn a basic potion into a literal game-changer. Combining alchemical ingredients often yields mixed results, but these handy recipes can take some of the mystery out of the process.

Fortify, Regenerate, and Restore Magicka

This potion is an absolute must for any magicka-wielding player. It boosts your maximum available magicka, restores what you’ve already spent, and increases your magicka regeneration rate. This combination makes it possible for you to cast stronger spells with less downtime in between.

Ingredients

Jazbay Grapes

Moon Sugar

Red Mountain Flower

Resist Fire, Frost, and Shock

Taking on a group of mages can be an absolute nightmare to prepare for. How do you protect yourself from different magickal attacks coming from every angle? This potion is a lifesaver when one magickal resistance isn’t enough.

Ingredients

Fly Amanita

Hawk Beak

Snowberries

Resist Magic Plus Invisibility

You can use this potion to escape quickly when things get dicey in the middle of a battle. It will render you invisible so you can sneak out of harm’s way and protect you from any magickal damage your enemies may be flinging at you as you retreat.

Ingredients

Luna Moth Wing

Nirnroot

Tundra Cotton

Damage and Ravage Health Plus Weakness to Poison

This poison is one of the best ways to take on a monster that’s above your level. Ravage Health reduces the target’s maximum health, making them easier to kill, then Damage Health gives you a head start. Finally, Weakness to Poison makes future poison attacks more effective, so you can take them down quickly.

Ingredients

Deathbell

Giant Lichen

Skeever Tail

Damage Health Plus Slow

This potion is great for taking on wily creatures that just won’t hold still long enough for you to land your attacks. It gives a quick hit of damage to the target and then slows them down so you can finally get a hit on them.

Ingredients

Deathbell

River Betty

Most Profitable Alchemy Recipes in Skyrim

Image credit: VGR

The recipes in this category may not give you an advantage in battle, but they will help you earn a lot of gold quickly. These pricey potions use ingredients readily available at alchemy shops, so you can easily brew a batch to sell for instant profit.

Fortify Carry Weight, Destruction, and Health

This is actually a pretty useful potion to drink in a dungeon when you’re loaded with loot and trying to make your way out. But its value might be worth more than all that loot combined at an estimated 818 gold.

Ingredients

Giant’s Toe

Glowing Mushroom

Wisp Wrappings

Damage Stamina Regeneration Plus Fortify Carry Weight and Health

This is a potion you probably won’t be too mad about selling. Boosting your health and carry weight is great, but not at the cost of your stamina regeneration rate. But at a profit of roughly 830 gold, it’s a perfect potion to brew when you’re low on funds.

Ingredients

Creep Cluster

Blue Mountain Flower

Giant’s Toe

Damage Magicka and Magicka Regeneration, Fortify Destruction and Health, Resist Shock

This potion is a whole mess of effects that you probably don’t want to bother with, so just mix it up and sell it for a tidy profit of about 610 gold.

Ingredients

Glow Dust

Glowing Mushroom

Hanging Moss

Damage Health, Fortify Carry Weight, Slow

This probably wouldn’t be a bad poison to use on an enemy. After all, improving their carry weight won’t raise their defenses, but slowing them down and damaging their health is a definite bonus. But at an estimated profit of 547 gold, you’re almost certainly better off selling it.

Ingredients

Deathbell

Hawk Beak

River Betty

Damage Magicka, Fortify Stamina, Regenerate Health, Invisibility

This is another one of those messy potions that just aren’t that useful in battle. But it will yield you roughly 545 gold in profit, so mix it whenever you can get your hands on the ingredients to do so.

Ingredients

Chaurus Eggs

Garlic

Luna Moth Wing

Rarest Alchemy Recipes in Skyrim

Image credit: Screen Rant

These potions use rare and hard-to-find ingredients to produce powerful potions and poisons that can give you the upper hand in battle. These three recipes may be uncommon, but they’re definitely worth the effort of locating the ingredients for their massive benefits.

Five-Effect Potion

Only one potion in the game will give you five positive effects with no negatives. You’ll need the Special Edition patch to access Lichor and Watcher’s Eye to make it, both of which come from Khajiit caravans.

Effects

Fortify Illusion

Fortify Magicka

Regenerate Magicka

Restore Magicka

Spell Absorption

Ingredients

Dwarven Oil

Lichor

Watcher’s Eye

Five-Effect Poison

The only poison with five negative effects and no positive effects is the rarest in the game. It requires the ingredient Jarrin Root, and there’s only one in all of Skryim. But if you decide to use it for alchemy, you’ll have the most powerful poison in the game, dealing over 1000 damage if your alchemy skill is high enough.

Effects

Damage Health

Damage Magicka

Damage Magicka Regeneration

Damage Stamina

Frenzy

Ingredients

Blisterwort

Human Heart

Jarrin Root

Alternative Recipe

Crimson Nirnroot

Glow Dust

Jarrin Root

Purity Perk Potions

Image credit: Eurogamer

The Purity Perk, available at Alchemy Level 100, removes all negative effects from crafted potions and all positive effects from crafted poisons. Once purchased, the Purity Perk lets adventurers create powerful potions and poisons that wouldn’t be possible otherwise. Here are three potions that can only be made with the Purity Perk.

Fortify Carry Weight and Illusion, Restore Magicka

This potion is great for quickly escaping a dungeon full of mages when you’re overloaded with loot. And thanks to the Purity Perk, you won’t suffer any of the negative effects you’d otherwise get from these ingredients. Win!

Ingredients

Creep Cluster

Dwarven Oil

Scaly Pholiota

Fortify Destruction and Sneak, Restore Magicka

This beast of a potion can help a magicka-wielding player take down a room full of enemies fast. Fortify sneak so you can get in without being seen, boost your destruction for killer magickal attacks, and restore some of the magicka you’ve already spent.

Ingredients

Beehive Husk

Ectoplasm

Human Flesh

Fortify Heavy Armor, Resist Poison, Restore Magicka

Need a little more defense to get through that vicious dungeon? This potion will improve your heavy armor defense and protect you from poison while boosting your magicka so you can do a few more spells.

Ingredients

Grass Pod

Thistle Branch

White Cap

Of course, with as many ingredients as there are in the world of Skyrim, there are hundreds (maybe thousands) of alchemy recipes to be discovered. What are your favorite alchemical combinations in Skyrim? Let us know in the comments!

Hopefully you found this guide on the best alchemy recipes in Skyrim helpful. Before you go, be sure to check out our other coverage, including the best armor mods and other games you might like if you’re a fan of Skyrim.

