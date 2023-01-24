Timer Ball Catch Rate in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Explained

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Every Pokemon game features a unique catch rate system, allowing players to increase their chances of obtaining wild creatures in various regions. The newest installment to the franchise is no different with this gameplay mechanic and offers a wide variety of tools to get you one step closer to completing the massive Pokedex collection. So, if you want to understand the catch rate of Timer Balls in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, here’s a breakdown of what you can expect with this product.

How Do Timer Balls Work in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Before we get into the Timer Ball’s catch rate, we’ll briefly explain what it actually is. Unlike the fast approach of Quick Balls, these items become more effective the longer the match takes, with a max cap of 10 rounds. Needless to say, the odds of getting a Pokemon with the item at the beginning are the lowest, while it gradually becomes higher in lengthy battles.

To give you a better perspective of the Timer Ball’s catch rate in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, here’s an in-depth overview of each round:

Round Catch Rate Beginning of the match (0) 1 1 1.3 2 1.6 3 1.9 4 2.2 5 2.5 6 2.8 7 3.1 8 3.4 9 3.7 10+ 4

Players will undoubtedly see their chances increase with Timer Balls as the match goes on. However, keep in mind that going beyond Round 10 is not recommended because you won’t receive any additional bonuses.

Of course, there are a few Poke Balls with a more significant rate, like the Master Ball, which has a 100 percent chance. Yet, players are only rewarded one of these items, so it’s best to even the odds with the available inventory.

How to Get Timer Ball in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Those interested in acquiring this special ball can purchase it at Delibird Presents or any Poke Mart for 1,000 LP/Cash. If this option has not appeared in these shops, you must progress further in the game until you get eight Gym Badges. From there, players should be able to buy and utilize it for battle as long as they have the necessary funds.

That does it for our guide on the catch rate of Timer Balls in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on the best Pokemon for catching.

