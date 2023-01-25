Naruto Chronological Order: How To Watch Naruto in Chronological Order
Are you looking to jump into the Naruto franchise and binge watch the anime? If so, you may be a little confused on just where to start. Don’t worry though; we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to watch Naruto in chronological order, including the movies.
Naruto Series Watch Order
If you’re looking to watch Naruto and all of the additional movies, this is the recommended watch order for all.
- Naruto (Episodes 1-105)
- Naruto The Movie: Clash in the Land of Snow
- Naruto (Episodes 106-160)
- Naruto The Movie: Legend of the Stone of Gelel
- Naruto (Episodes 161-196)
- Naruto Movie 3: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom
- Naruto (Episodes 197-220)
- Naruto: Shippuden (Episodes 1-53)
- Naruto Shippuden The Movie
- Naruto: Shippuden (Episodes 54-70)
- Naruto Shippuden The Movie: Bonds
- Naruto: Shippuden (Episodes 71-121)
- Naruto Shippuden The Movie: The Will of Fire
- Naruto: Shippuden (Episodes 122-169)
- Naruto Shippuden The Movie: The Lost Tower
- Naruto: Shippuden (Episodes 170-221)
- Naruto Shippuden The Movie: Blood Prison
- Naruto: Shippuden (Episodes 222-271)
- Naruto Shippuden The Movie: Road to Ninja
- Naruto: Shippuden (Episodes 272-500)
- The Last: Naruto the Movie
- Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals
- Boruto: Naruto the Movie
- Boruto: Naruto the Movie – The Day Naruto Became the Hokage
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
This order will keep you following the story in the order that makes most sense, then wrap up the Naruto series with fun spin-off show, Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals, to finish. After this, you’ll be jumping into the second generation of shinobi with the Boruto era, and revisiting a modernized Hidden Leaf Village.
Quickest Naruto Watch Order (Neccesary Content Only)
Naruto does have quite a lot of content to chew through, so if you’re just looking to enjoy the mainline story, and skip bonus content such as the movies, spin-off shows, and filler episodes, here is the best watch order for you.
- Naruto: Episode 1-25
- Naruto: Episode 27-96
- Naruto: Episode 98-100
- Naruto: Episode 107-135
- Naruto: Episode 220
- Naruto Shippuden: Episode 1-56
- Naruto Shippuden: Episode 71-89
- Naruto Shippuden: Episode 112-143
- Naruto Shippuden: Episode 152-169
- Naruto Shippuden: Episode 172-175
- Naruto Shippuden: Episode 197-222
- Naruto Shippuden: Episode 243-257
- Naruto Shippuden: Episode 261-278
- Naruto Shippuden: Episode 282-283
- Naruto Shippuden: Episode 296-302
- Naruto Shippuden: Episode 321-346
- Naruto Shippuden: Episode 362-375
- Naruto Shippuden: Episode 378-388
- Naruto Shippuden: Episode 391-393
- Naruto Shippuden: Episode 414-415
- Naruto Shippuden: Episode 418-421
- Naruto Shippuden: Episode 424-426
- Naruto Shippuden: Episode 458
- Naruto Shippuden: Episode 463
- Naruto Shippuden: Episode 469-479
- Naruto Shippuden: Episode 484-500
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Episode 1-15
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Episode 18-39
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Episode 42-47
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Episode 51-66
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Episode 70-65
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Episode 98-103
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Episode 106-111
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Episode 120-137
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Episode 141-151
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Episode 155
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Episode 157-255
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Episode 274-281
What is the Difference Between Each Naruto Series? Explained
Naruto
The original Naruto series follows the journey of Naruto Uzumaki from the age of a young child in the academy. In this series, you’ll get to watch him navigate the academy and work his way onto a rookie Genin team alongside classmates Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno.
From here, the trio will enter the world of the shinobi and participate in dangerous missions alongside their sensei, Kakashi Hatake. However, there seems to be the threat of the mysterious Akatsuki looming in the distance, and it just so happens that Naruto Uzumaki is their target. Will Naruto be able to grow strong enough to face the Akatsuki head on, or will the Hidden Leaf crumble to their plans? You’ll get to find out as you watch along to Naruto, complete with plenty of ferocious battles and moments of humor.
Naruto Shippuden
Naruto Shippuden is the direct sequel to the original Naruto series, and takes place after a two-and-a-half year timeskip. At the end of Naruto, legendary Sannin Jiraya takes the yellow-haired troublemaking ninja off to train in an unknown location, and help prepare him to go up against the Akatsuki. Shippuden picks right back up with Naruto returning to the Hidden Leaf Village, having grown and matured significantly in the years that he’s been gone. You’ll also get to see all his familiar friends and comrades have grown too, and ranked up as Shinobi to the likes of Chunin and Jonin.
Shippuden follows the mystery of the Akatsuki and their grand scheme, leading onto the Fourth Great Ninja World. When things seem grim, it’s Naruto’s time to save the world from harm, and fight for peace among all.
Boruto
In Boruto, Naruto’s all grown up and finally achieved his dream of becoming the Hokage, so this next-generation series follows his son, Boruto Uzumaki as the protagonist. You’ll get to see a new generation of children, plenty of familiar faces now playing parent roles, and a much more modernized Hidden Leaf Village that features fast-food style burger joints and video game consoles.
Boruto aims to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a powerful ninja, but this is easier said than done. After all, being the son of the Hokage comes with its own unique challenges. Thanks to Naruto’s heroism in Shippuden, the Shinobi world managed to reach a state of peace… However, there are significant threats that may put this peace in jepordy, so Boruto teams up with Sasuke Uchiha to investigate these threats, and shut down any obstacles that get in their way.
Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals
Rock Lee & His Ninja pals is a fun, cartoonish spin-off from the Naruto Shippuden series, featuring none other than Mr Bushy Brow himself, Rock Lee as the protagonist. This series is kept lighthearted and fun, focusing on Lee’s day-to-day life and training schedule as a shinobi. Episodes in this series feature a lot of comedic scenes and situations, as well as skits to help highlight characters thought processes, goals and inner dialogue.
That's all you need to know about how to watch Naruto in chronological order.
