Is Spotify Down? How To Check Spotify Outage & Outage Reports

There’s nothing worse than logging into Spotify to relax and listen to some tunes to be met with deafening silence. Yes, the popular audio streaming platform is great to catch up on the latest and greatest music, but what happens when the service goes down? In this guide, we’ll outline how to check Spotify outages & outage reports in your region. Let’s get into it!

Is Spotify Down Right Now?

At the time of writing, in the US and the UK, it appears that Spotify is having a massive surge in outages, according to DownDetector. From what we can gather, users are experiencing problems related to playback issues and sign-in errors, with over 30k outage reports being received as of 2:13 PM EST.

How To Check Spotify Outage & Outage Reports

If you’re wondering how to check the status of Spotify, there are several avenues you can explore.

Firstly, @SpotifyStatus is a Twitter account that focuses solely on monitoring Spotify outages around the globe. We’d suggest checking here first to see if there are any outages in your area.

Next, we’d also recommend checking a site called DownDetector, which also monitors Spotify outages from around the world and aggregates these reported outages into three separate classifications: App, Website, and Audio Streaming. Here, you can also see comments from other Spotify users.

Meanwhile, there is another site dedicated to checking Spotify outages in your area called IsItDownRightNow, which is also a useful tool for figuring out whether the service is running smoothly or not. Finally, it’s worth checking if your app is up to date, as this could also potentially impact your Spotify experience.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped clue you in on how to check Spotify outages & outage reports in your region. As always, if you have a question that hasn’t been answered on the site, feel free to reach out in the comments section below, and we’ll try our best to lend a hand.

