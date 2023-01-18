Your PlayStation 4‘s DualShock 4 controller can be paired with all kinds of different devices. Whether it’s your Google Chromecast to play Stadia, an iPad or other tablet, mobile phone, or even PC, your DualShock 4 can be your trusty companion through it all. In this guide, we’ll talk you through how to pair a PS4 controll by putting it in pairing mode, so you can get it connected to your new device.

PS4 Controller Pairing Mode, Explained

The pairing mode on the controller enables other Bluetooth devices such as a tablet, smartphone, or PC to detect its Bluetooth signal and connect to it.

To do this, simply press and hold the PlayStation button and Share button at the same time on your DualShock 4 controller. We’ve circled these two buttons in case you’re unfamiliar with the layout of the controller below.

Once you’ve done this, the lightbar on the back of the controller should begin flashing, indicating that it’s in pairing mode.

Now all you need to do is go to the device you’re wanting to connect your PS4 controller to, and select the ‘DualShock 4 Controller’ device that appears. Once it’s connected, the lightbar will stop flashing and turn to a static color.

That's everything you need to know on how to pair a PS4 controller.

