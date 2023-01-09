Image Source: Playground Games

Throughout the journey that is Forza Horizon 5, players are tasked with certain tasks called skills that require different ways of handling the game’s large number of vehicles. Some require certain driving styles or tricks, while others simply require having the best car possible. Here’s everything you need to know about how to earn the Hard Charger speed skill in Forza Horizon 5.

How to Do the Hard Charger Speed Skill in Forza Horizon 5

In order to be able to do the Hard Charger speed skill, you will first need a car capable of hitting 200 MPH. For safety, you should use a car you know can surpass that speed by a decent amount. Doing this will possibly take more than a few tries, and it’s better to use a car that can reach a decent bit higher than 201 MPH to limit how long it takes. If you need help, we have a list of the ten fastest cars.

You’ll want to get to a flat, straight road. One of the highways is probably your best bet but look for one with the least traffic, so nothing gets in your way. When situated, you’ll want to prepare a Burnout Skill by holding Brake/LT and Accelerate/RT, as it will need to be chained into the next part. After two to three seconds, let off the brake and accelerate forward; you’ll know this works if the Burnout Skill notification pops up. While the Burnout Skill is chained, now is when you’ll want to hit 200 MPH. You have a limited amount of time to do this, so that’s why you need to use the fastest car possible. Once you hit 200 MPH, you should get the Hard Charger Speed Skill notification and the designated 1,000 skill points reward.

This is everything you need to know for how to earn the Hard Charger speed skill in Forza Horizon 5. If you weren’t aware (because the maps are massive in the Horizon Series), you can actually find the Festival Site from Forza Horizon 3 in the fifth game.

