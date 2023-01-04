How To Make Deity in Little Alchemy 2

Image via Jakub Koziol

There’s no telling what kind of element you’ll get in Little Alchemy 2 by doing a bit of experimentation here and there. You might even come across the secrets of divinity, like that of a deity. As a matter of fact, you can! Here’s everything you need to know on how to make a Deity in Little Alchemy 2.

How to Craft a Deity in Little Alchemy 2

In order to craft a Deity in Little Alchemy 2, you’ll need to combine Human with Philosopher’s Stone. However, keep in mind that the content pack Myths and Monsters is required. Afterwards, follow along:

Make a Philosopher’s Stone. Mix Air with Air to make Pressure, then dump Earth onto Pressure for Stone. Since you own the Myths and Monsters content pack, a new item is available: Immortality. Throw Stone together with Immortality for a Philosopher’s Stone. Now make Clay. Add Water + Earth for Mud, then Air + Air for Pressure. Mixing Pressure and Earth will net you Stone, which you can mix with Mud for Clay. Make Life in Little Alchemy 2. Start by mixing Water with Water to get a Puddle, then keep adding Water to the new mixture until you get Sea. Throw Earth and Sea together for Primordial Soup, then add Fire with Fire for Energy. Combine Energy and Primordial Soup for Life. Now you can make a Diety. Combine Life with Clay to make a Human. Mix together a Human with the Philosopher’s Stone from earlier and you’ve got yourself a Deity in Little Alchemy 2.

And with that, you’ve got everything you need to know on how to craft a Deity in Little Alchemy 2. Since you learned how to make a Human, you’ll find that it’s also useful for making a Nerd in Little Alchemy 2, in addition to creating a God.

