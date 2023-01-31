How Long to Beat Fire Emblem Engage & How Many Chapters There Are

Image Source: Intelligent Systems

Fire Emblem Engage may not be quite as long as the other mainline games in the series, but it’s still a pretty hefty timesink for anyone looking for a tactical RPG to really dig into. If you’re wondering how long it takes to beat Fire Emblem Engage and how many chapters there are in the game, read on.

How Long to Beat Fire Emblem Engage

Our first playthrough of Fire Emblem Engage on Normal difficulty took around 30 hours to play through to completion. It’s worth noting that we did miss out on a few Paralogues here and there, and we were largely focused on the main story.

This means that if you’re just looking to rush through the story content, you should be able to beat the game in 30 hours or a little less than that. If you’re planning on taking your time to do all the Skirmishes and Paralogues in-between each main story chapter, you should be able to hit around 40 hours and beyond, especially if you’re playing on a higher difficulty setting.

All Chapters in Fire Emblem Engage

Not counting the prologue, there are a total of 26 chapters in Fire Emblem Engage. We’ve listed them all down below for your perusal:

Prologue: The Emblems

Chapter 1: Awake at Last

Chapter 2: Queen Lumera

Chapter 3: Hostilities

Chapter 4: A Land in Bloom

Chapter 5: Retaking the Castle

Chapter 6: The Stolen Ring

Chapter 7: Dark Emblem

Chapter 8: The Kingdom of Might

Chapter 9: A Clash of Forces

Chapter 10: The Fell Dragon Sombron

Chapter 11: Retreat

Chapter 12: The Sentinels

Chapter 13: Heroes of the Oasis

Chapter 14: The Battle for Solm

Chapter 15: Dancer in the Ruins

Chapter 16: Seashore Travels

Chapter 17: Serenity in Ruin

Chapter 18: The Cold Voyage

Chapter 19: The Dead Town

Chapter 20: The Kingless Castle

Chapter 21: The Return

Chapter 22: The Fell and the Divine

Chapter 23: The Four Hounds

Chapter 24: Recollections

Chapter 25: The Final Guardian

Chapter 26: The Last Engage

And that does it for how long it takes to beat Fire Emblem Engage, and how many chapters there are in the game. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

