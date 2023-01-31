How Long to Beat Fire Emblem Engage & How Many Chapters There Are
Bingeable in a day, probably.
Fire Emblem Engage may not be quite as long as the other mainline games in the series, but it’s still a pretty hefty timesink for anyone looking for a tactical RPG to really dig into. If you’re wondering how long it takes to beat Fire Emblem Engage and how many chapters there are in the game, read on.
How Long to Beat Fire Emblem Engage
Our first playthrough of Fire Emblem Engage on Normal difficulty took around 30 hours to play through to completion. It’s worth noting that we did miss out on a few Paralogues here and there, and we were largely focused on the main story.
This means that if you’re just looking to rush through the story content, you should be able to beat the game in 30 hours or a little less than that. If you’re planning on taking your time to do all the Skirmishes and Paralogues in-between each main story chapter, you should be able to hit around 40 hours and beyond, especially if you’re playing on a higher difficulty setting.
All Chapters in Fire Emblem Engage
Not counting the prologue, there are a total of 26 chapters in Fire Emblem Engage. We’ve listed them all down below for your perusal:
- Prologue: The Emblems
- Chapter 1: Awake at Last
- Chapter 2: Queen Lumera
- Chapter 3: Hostilities
- Chapter 4: A Land in Bloom
- Chapter 5: Retaking the Castle
- Chapter 6: The Stolen Ring
- Chapter 7: Dark Emblem
- Chapter 8: The Kingdom of Might
- Chapter 9: A Clash of Forces
- Chapter 10: The Fell Dragon Sombron
- Chapter 11: Retreat
- Chapter 12: The Sentinels
- Chapter 13: Heroes of the Oasis
- Chapter 14: The Battle for Solm
- Chapter 15: Dancer in the Ruins
- Chapter 16: Seashore Travels
- Chapter 17: Serenity in Ruin
- Chapter 18: The Cold Voyage
- Chapter 19: The Dead Town
- Chapter 20: The Kingless Castle
- Chapter 21: The Return
- Chapter 22: The Fell and the Divine
- Chapter 23: The Four Hounds
- Chapter 24: Recollections
- Chapter 25: The Final Guardian
- Chapter 26: The Last Engage
And that does it for how long it takes to beat Fire Emblem Engage, and how many chapters there are in the game. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.
- Fire Emblem Engage Gift Guide: Best Gifts for Every Character
- Fire Emblem Engage Dethrones Pokemon & Takes The Crown, Topping Japan’s Charts
- Anna’s Best Class in Fire Emblem Engage
- Best Weapons in Fire Emblem Engage & How to Get Them
- Fire Emblem Engage SP Farming Guide