Fire Emblem Engage Best Skirmish Farming Guide

While Fire Emblem Engage isn’t exactly the hardest tactical RPG around, the difficulty can ramp up pretty quickly if you’re just barreling through the main quests. That’s where the Skirmishes come in. These optional battles can let you level up your less powerful units, while farming up Gold at the same time. Here’s how to farm Skirmishes effectively in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to Farm Skirmises in Fire Emblem Engage

Skirmishes will pop up on the map in-between each story and Paralogue battle in Fire Emblem Engage. However, once you’ve cleared all of them, you can force even more to spawn by tweaking with your console settings.

To do this, follow these steps:

Go to your console settings. Select System, then select Date and Time. Turn off Synchronize via Internet. Set your time manually, and bring it forward by an hour.

Boot up Fire Emblem Engage again, and you should see new Skirmish battles show up on the world map. Simply clear them out again, then repeat the above process.

All Skirmish Types in Fire Emblem Engage

There are four types of Skirmish battles to check out in Fire Emblem Engage:

Training

Standard

Gold Corrupted

Silver Corrupted

The Training and Standard ones are the most common Skirmishes, and will reward you with a regular amount of Gold and experience. On the flipside, Gold Corrupted Skirmishes offer up even more Gold than usual, while Silver Corrupted Skirmishes reward you with an abundance of experience points. These are great for giving your units a huge boost before the next story battle, but be careful not to overlevel or you risk making the game too easy for yourself.

That’s all you need to know about how to farm Skirmishes in Fire Emblem Engage. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

