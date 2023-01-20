Guides
Complete Ghost Recon Breakpoint Voice Actor Cast
Ghost Recon Breakpoint features a number of high-profile actors.
Jon Bernthal – Cole D. Walker
The face of Breakpoint and its most decorated talent, Jon Bernthal is a Hollywood actor best known for his performances in acclaimed television and film productions. This includes The Walking Dead (Shane), The Wolf of Wall Street (Brad), and The Punisher (Frank Castle). His role as Breakpoint antagonist Cole. D Walker will be his first in a video game.
Todd Kramer – Holt
A returning character and a returning actor from Ghost Recond Wildlands, Kramer plays Holt once again. Outside of Tom Clancy video games, Kramer has had minor roles in several film production, as well as starred in television and other video games. You may remember him as Raider in Solomon Kane, or recognize his voice from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, in which he played Roc.
Alex Mallari Jr. – Nomad (Male)
Ghost Team leader Nomad is once again the game’s main protagonist, and he’s once again voiced by Alex Mallari Jr. Mallari is a Phillipino actor known for his roles in television series, such as Dark Matter (Ryo Ishida), Jett (Taggart), and Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (Detective Greere). Nomad is the only video game character he’s voiced in his career.
Mark Ghanimé – Captain Gibson
Mark Ghanimé is a Canadian born actor of Lebanese descent, whose mixed ethnicity has allowed him to play many different roles mostly in television. Series he’s starred in include Private Eyes (Dr. Ken Graham), Reign (Don Carlos), and Helix (Major Sergio Balleseros. Like several other actors in Breakpoint’s cast, this is his first role in the video game industry.
Alix Wilton Regan – Nomad (Female)
If you’d prefer to play the game as a female Nomad, Alex Wilton Regan is one of your choices. She’s an English actress whose voice you may remember if you played Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. She played Aya. Regan also played the female Inquisitor in Dragon Age Inquisition. As for television and film, Regan starred as Susannah Castleman in The Wife, and Dr. Kimberly Wells The Brave.
