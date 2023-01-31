Destiny 2 Resilience Nerfs Explained: How It Affects Endgame

The Lightfall DLC is rapidly approaching Destiny 2, and Bungie has announced a number of updates coming with it. One such update includes a nerf to the Resilience stat in more ways than one. That said, the question is whether or not this nerf will genuinely affect the endgame or not. So today, let’s discuss whether or not the Resilience nerfs matters in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Resilience Nerf Explained

As mentioned before, Bungie has announced multiple changes and updates arriving with the Lightfall DLC, including numerous nerfs for the Resilience stat. The first nerf involves the previous 40% damage reduction you get when you have 100 Resilience, which is now being brought down to 30% damage reduction. Bungie stated that while they wanted to keep the damage reduction there, they didn’t want to make it an absolute necessity in activitie like it is currently.

That said, this transitions into the second nerf, where the cost of Resilience Armor Mods is now increasing from three charges to four charges. Bungie stated that those who wish to invest in the damage reduction will need to pay a little more for it than usual. Now, this brings up the previous question, will these nerfs substantially affect the endgame or not?

Do the Resilience Nerfs Affect Destiny 2’s Endgame?

For the short and sweet answer, yes, the Resilience nerfs affect the endgame, but not by much. The first nerf of the decrease from 40% to 30% damage reduction is not a huge deal. 30% damage reduction is still amazing for all forms of activities. This just means we won’t be as unkillable as we were previously. The only activity you will truly feel this change is those with the contest modifier like Day One Raids or Grandmaster Nightfalls, where your power level is lower than the requirement.

However, the increase from three to four charges is slightly more substantial. By now, the large majority of endgame players already have built with 100 Resilience equipped, where the current Armor charge is three. When Lightfall arrives, the Armor charge increases to four, players will need to readjust their existing setups. However, this can be avoided if you invest in Resilience-focused Armor, where a mod might not be necessary to reach 100. Overall, while these changes are somewhat substantial, it isn’t enough to dethrone Resilience as the most important stat in the game.

That’s everything you need to know on whether or not the Resilience nerfs matters in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, including our take on what the best weapons for PvP are.

Related Posts