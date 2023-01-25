Date A Live Watch Order: How To Watch Date A Live in Order
The complete guide to watching Date A Live.
Looking for something new to watch? Date A Live is a parody anime of the Mecha genre where cute girls invade the Earth and can only be stopped by making them fall in love with the main character. Cliché? Maybe, but also unique. To fully enjoy the anime inspired by Kōshi Tachibana’s and Tsunako’s work, let us share with you how to watch Date A Live in order.
Date A Live Complete Watch Order
The anime has a total of four seasons, with a fifth one on the way, two OVAs, and three movies. While different studios have taken over the anime, the best order to watch remains to be in the order of release, as each season follows the light novel chronologically.
Of course, it’s not completely necessary to watch the OVAs, but they’re always fun and we include them so you can have a complete marathon.
- Date A Live Season 1 (2013) – 12 episodes
- Date A Live: Date To Date OVA (2013)
- Date A Live Watch II Season 2 (2014) – 10 episodes
- Date A Live Watch II: Kurumi Star Festival OVA (2014)
- Date A Live Movie: Mayuri Judgment (2015)
- Date A Live III Season 3 (2019) – 12 episodes
- Date A Bullet: Dead Or Bullet Movie (2020)
- Date A Bullet: Nightmare Or Queen Movie (2020)
- Date A Live IV Season 4 (2022) – 12 episodes
So far, 16 out of the 22 volumes of the light novel have been adapted. Since each season covers more or less four volumes, the fifth season could be the last one if it covered the six final volumes.
We'll have to wait and see, but now you can start your binge and watch Date A Live in order.
