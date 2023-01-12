Top 13 Best Simple Panel Custom Designs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Custom designs are a great way to spruce up your island in Animal Crossing New Horizons. Not only can you place these designs on the ground and walls, but certain items such as the Simple Panel can be customized, too. Here are the best simple panel custom designs in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Using Simple Panel Custom Designs

Simple Panels can be used in a few different ways. They are perfect for separating areas in the interior of a house, such as dividing a single room into multiple parts.

They can also be used outdoors, acting as large signs or mimicking shelves. No matter how you use them, it’s important to remember that customizing them is key to their design. Otherwise, they look fairly plain.

We’ve collected some of the best custom designs that can be used for simple panels. You can use these as inspiration, or use the creator’s code to import the design into your own game.

All you need is the simple panel item and the Able Sister’s store kiosk to upload the design. Each image has a custom design code (and in some cases, a creator’s code) that you can enter into the kiosk, allowing you to save the pattern on your Nook Phone.

Once your pattern is saved, take the simple panel to your crafting table to customize it with your new design. You’ll only need one customization kit for each in order to be able to change the appearance.

After it is customized, you can use your new design to decorate your island. The designs we’ve collected here for you can be used in many different ways, so take a look and see what inspiration you can draw from them.

Here are some of the best Simple Panel custom designs for you to use in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Celeste Information Signs – MA-8550-2967-5530

If you’ve set up an observatory on your island, or if you just want your guests to know more about Celeste, these information signs would be great to put on on a panel.

Shelves of Bells – MO-P9FV-6DVL-7VBC

Maybe you’re a billionaire, or maybe you just want to be. You can put this design on a panel to make it look you’ve got shelves full of bells. Real bells not included.

Cluttered Shelves – MA-2143-8828-3020

Another cute shelf design, these two give more of a cluttered look, with items like plants, bottles, and books.

Bakery Shelves – MA-7588-1918-3598

These custom designs make for perfect bakery shelves. There are three to choose from, but they look pretty great together in a row.

Nail Polish Bottle Shelves – MO-RHJK-PPNN-3TF7

There are plenty of items in New Horizons that are perfect for setting up your own nail salon, so all you need to complete it are nail polish colors to choose from. This design makes it look like the panels are shelves full of nail polish colors.

Museum Information – MO-59CB-DY0V-H6P2

There’s no better way to introduce to guests what they can expect to find in the museum than a panel of information. This panel design shows off a butterfly, fish, and fossils, along with some mock words.

Stained Glass – MA-6291-7067-8693

Stained glass is beautiful and can be used in a variety of projects. There are several different colors to choose from, courtesy of this creator.

Bar Shelves – MO-DY7P-C9YP-0HK5

Another shelf design, this custom panel mimics bottles for a bar or diner theme.

Drinks Menu – MO-Y0FS-3CNL-LW0L

This drinks menu custom design would look perfect on a panel outside of a tiki bar or outdoor restaurant.

Airport Flight Information – MA-4567-5503-7426

Many of us use Dodo Airlines every day, but this panel design adds a sense of realism by displaying flight time information.

Records Shelf – MO-6DFP-6JRL-3S2L

Embrace your love of music with this record custom design. Displaying this design on a panel will make it look like you’ve got shelves to prove you have an awesome taste in music.

Cupboard – MO-VCFQ-SC5S-52HF

Whether you’re trying to create a restaurant or kitchen, this cupboard design would look great on a panel to give the appearance of dishware.

Rose Lattice – MA-0220-8881-5896

If you’re creating a garden on your island, this rose lattice design is a must. It comes in a variety of colors, so if purple roses aren’t your thing, check out the creator code for a few other colors.