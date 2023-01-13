Top 50 Best PS4 Games of All Time

The PS4 is the hottest selling console of this past generation. Thus, it’s not surprising that it has arguably the best combination of exclusive and third-party games over the last half decade or so. These are the best PS4 games of all time that you cannot go wrong with.

1. Devil May Cry 5

Devil May Cry 5 is a grand return to form for the action franchise, letting you play as three wildly different characters that each have their own combat style and combos. Stylish is the best word to describe DMC 5, but even that doesn’t do justice to how absurdly flashy the game can be at times. Combat feels super smooth, the story is campy fun, and graphically the game looks incredible. This is the DMC game fans have always wanted.

2. Kingdom Hearts 3

It was a long wait for Kingdom Hearts 3, but those years of waiting finally paid off with one of the best PS4 JRPGs out there. Kingdom Hearts 3 manages to capture Disney magic like few games do, with Disney worlds that stick to their series incredibly well while still managing to do new things. Combat is super fast and gives you a ton of different options, from Keyblade Transformations to Attraction Flow. Of course, the main draw here is the finale to a story ten years in the making, and while Kingdom Hearts 3 certainly sets things up for what’s next, there’s plenty of emotional payoff.

3. God of War (2018)

Who knew completely reworking what God of War is would have such an incredible effect, but it resulted in what might be the very best PS4 game to date. God of War gives us an older, wider Kratos, along with his young son, Atreus. It’s a much more personal story than that of past games, with Kratos and Atreus journeying to the top of a mountain to scatter his wife’s ashes. Combat has also been completely overhauled, however, zooming the camera in close and going for a third-person action feel. God of War wildly succeeds at everything it does, and it’s a must-play if you own a PS4.

4. Monster Hunter World

Monster Hunter World finally put the franchise on the mainstream map, and quickly became Capcom’s best-selling game of all time. It’s for good reason, though, as the game presents a gorgeous world to explore packed with wondrous and vicious monsters. The beauty of Monster Hunter World is how these monsters interact with the ecosystem and each other, not just the player. Of course, there’s tons of customization for armor, weapons, classes, and more, making Monster Hunter World a game you can easily play for hundreds of hours, by yourself or with friends.

5. Marvel’s Spider-Man

Superhero games have a checkered history, but Marvel’s Spider-Man easily joins the ranks of the very best. The game presents a brand new Spider-Man universe, with a Peter Parker who’s been doing the hero job for years now. Insomniac absolutely nailed the swinging and combat gameplay, really making you feel like Spider the entire time. The big surprise, however, is how engrossing and emotional the story manages to be the entire time. Spider-Man does nearly everything right, and it’s one of the best superhero games ever made.

6. Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 really needs no introduction, as the sequel to one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time. Easily one of the most ambitious games ever made, Red Dead Redemption 2 tells the harrowing story of the Dutch Van Der Linde Gang, and one member named Arthur Morgan. While the game’s story is fantastic there’s so much more, from the phenomenal Stranger sidequests, to all of the hunting options and collectibles. Red Dead Redemption 2 sets a new standard in quality for open world games.

7. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Origins gave the series a new lease on life, and Odyssey carries over all of the gameplay ideas and systems introduced in the previous games, while introducing new ones. The big talking point here is player choice, and while it’s not as smartly done as in The Witcher 3, Odyssey does a great job at letting you build your own story and character. Combat also feels better than ever, with a big emphasis on speed and parrying, while giving you a ton of different abilities to play around with. While Origins was great, Odyssey is the best Assassin’s Cree has been in years.

8. Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Dragon Quest XI is a game that pays homage to everything that made JRPGs what they are, traditional to a fault, but still modern enough to bring in newcomers. The game tells the time-old tale of light vs darkness, but where Dragon Quest XI’s story really shines is in its complex party members, who each get their own dedicated story arc. Gameplay-wise, Dragon Quest XI presents a gorgeous, massive world to explore, filled with interesting and comedic characters. Combat is the tried-and-true turn-based formula, but it’s still engaging with how many options it gives you.

9. Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

The first Ni No Kuni was a brilliant idea that lacked a bit in the execution, but Ni No Kuni II fixes everything that it’s predecessor did wrong, making for a phenomenal JRPG experience. With a story that deals with a usurped king, the game puts a huge emphasis on building your own kingdom, even letting you select buildings to place and what research to undertake. The kingdom building isn’t hugely complex, but it brilliantly ties into every other aspect of the game. Combat is also a huge improvement by being action-focused, playing very similarly to something like the Tales series.

10. Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza has been a staple PlayStation franchise for years, and the PS4 has seen some of the very best entries yet. Yakuza 6 brings an end to the long story of Kazuma Kiryu, telling a much more personal story than past games that revolves around Kiryu and his relationship with Haruka. The new Dragon Engine makes Yakuza 6’s world look stunning, and combat feels even more visceral than before. Of course, there’s plenty of crazy side content to keep you busy, from a substory that deals with Kiryu being a voice actor, to the complex Clan Creator minigame.

11. Resident Evil 2 Remake

Resident Evil 2 Remake is easily one of the best remasters of this generation. It perfectly recreated the classic horror game from the PS1 era, and recreating it in glorious HD without messing with the gameplay at all or removing an iota of the horror.

12. Rocket League

Originally released as a console exclusive for the PS4 back in 2015, Rocket League has since taken the world by storm through its unique soccer battle-car gameplay. Perhaps its best accomplishment is the accessibility it affords for players coming from all walks of life, and it’s thanks to that it makes our list of the best ps4 games of all time.

13: Battlefield 1

Battlefield 1 is nothing short of immersive. Sticking you right amidst the chaos of the first World War, every aspect of the Great War is meticulously recreated from the weapon design, to the sound effects, to the emotional ties you’ll make with your fellow soldiers.

14: Watch Dogs 2

If you thought the original Watch Dogs didn’t quite live up to its potential, Watch Dogs 2 is deserving of your attention. The sequel is a manifestation of all the innovation everyone expected from the original, complete with a fun and interesting San Francisco to explore and exciting multiplayer functionality to fool around with.

15: Far Cry 4

Far Cry 4 turns the explosive goodness that made Far Cry 3 so great up another level. With plenty of side missions to complete and countless collectibles to track down and mark off your list, you’ll be stuck in the beautiful albeit dangerous region of Kyrat for quite some time.

16: Inside

Keeping in line with precedent that Limbo set before it, developer Playdead’s Inside sets a gorgeous mood sodden with the melancholy of dystopia. A disturbing mystery unfolds as you solve each puzzle, leaving you as the player frightened, afraid, and perplexed by the time the credits begin to roll.

17: Until Dawn

Until Dawn offers a break from the norm that fans of the horror genre have come to expect. Filled with memorable twists and turns and a fantastic cast of personable characters, the game comes alive in more ways than just one. To say more would spoil all the fun. But rest assured, it’s one of the best PS4 games of all time.

18: What Remains of Edith Finch

If you’re a fan of expertly-crafted narrative-driven experiences, What Remains of Edith Finch is made for you. Featuring impeccable writing and an engaging anthology of ghost tales, each story will resonate with you in profound ways.

19. Final Fantasy XV

Final Fantasy XV is the epic fantasy bro-trip you never knew you needed. The game’s world is expansive and offers a deep layer of strategy underneath all the glitz and glam. Combat and gameplay are also strong components, ushering in a return to form that the series had been sorely missing as of late.

20. The Witness

The Witness may very well be regarded as the pinnacle game of the puzzle genre – at least as far as the PS4’s library is concerned. Simple mechanics eventually evolve into challenges that you weren’t expecting at all, each fueled by the desire to learn more about the world you inhabit and the mystery unfolding around you.

21. Nioh

If you’re really missing Dark Souls and want a game that you can lose yourself in for hours on end, NioH is right up your alley. Combat is smooth and varied enough to constantly keep you on your toes and loot and gear crafting systems are wonderfully complex.

22. Resident Evil 7

Resident Evil 7’s first-person perspective works wonders for the game, helping it return to the terrifying tension and claustrophobia that fans of the series have come to know and love. The Baker house is a blast to play in too, though it is a bit unfortunate that everyone who already lives there wants to kill you.

23. Rise of the Tomb Raider

One of Rise of the Tomb Raider’s biggest strengths lies in the flexibility it allows players to take down enemies Lara encounters throughout her stay in the wilderness. You can hide and wait or dive straight into battle without a moment’s remorse. The choice is always ultimately in your hands.

24. Assassin’s Creed Origins

There’s a lot more to do in Assassin’s Creed Origins than just follow the main objective. Egypt is a massive sprawling world deeply rooted in fantastic RPG mechanics that allow the user to play like the assassin they always wanted to be.

25. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus addresses the problems people had with the original game and delivers on a hilarious and memorable cast of characters, each adding a bit of heart into a story otherwise covered in pools of Nazi blood.

26. Life Is Strange

Life Is Strange proves that the narrative-driven gameplay is indeed alive and well. Introducing a gripping story from beginning to end, it tackles some profoundly mature themes like depression, suicide, and murder.

27. DOOM

DOOM brings back memories of a simpler era for the first-person shooter genre, supplying some of the best action gameplay this generation of consoles has seen so far. DOOM maintains the bloody, hectic, and fun mayhem that the series prides itself on.

28. Titanfall 2

Titanfall 2’s campaign does an excellent job of making the traditional FPS story mode feel fresh through a mix of platforming and gunplay elements with a great narrative to boot. The multiplayer possess a rich array of customization options, modes, and Titans to play as, and is among the best of this generation, and among the best ps4 games of all time.

29. Undertale

Undertale is an exploration of human nature that offers an introspective look into what makes us think and feel as unique living things. Filled with humorous dialogue and plenty of charm, this port will undoubtedly leave you with a strong sense of determination.

30. Overwatch

Overwatch is a chaotic, fast-paced team brawler that offers a great deal of fun through it’s impressive array of characters, each with his or her own unique gameplay attributes. Taking into account all the post-launch this game has been getting since its debut two years ago, it seems like the hype won’t be dying down anytime soon.

31: Fallout 4

Fallout 4 takes the precedent marked by Fallout 3 and improves upon it in almost every way, providing deeper, more challenging gameplay elements and offering a broader arsenal of RPG mechanics to conquer the Commonwealth Wastleland with.

32. Metal Gear Solid V

Metal Gear Solid V feels like something the Metal Gear Solid series always wanted to be. With not one, but two open worlds to immerse yourself in, the fifth entry in the saga lets you as the player decide that the best means of approach is.

33: NieR: Automata

NieR: Automata oozes style, and that’s not just a comment on the game’s character designs. An amazing soundtrack and surprisingly well-written story accompany this amalgamation of hack-and-slash and shooter genres into one slick-looking package. It’s one of the best JRPGs of this generation and also one of the best PS4 games of all time.

34. Dark Souls 3

Dark Souls 3 is the final chapter in the fan-acclaimed franchise, and boy does it end on a high note. Answering all the questions that had arisen in entries prior all while continuing to deliver on combat that’s challenging but not unfair. Dark Souls 3 is well-deserving of all the praise it has received.

35. Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn is about much more than robot dinosaurs. Though that may be what piques your interest, you’ll stay to learn more about protagonist Aloy’s journey and grow stronger as she does throughout the title, unraveling the mystery behind this primitive future of mankind.

36. Persona 5

If you have yet to jump in on the series bandwagon, look no further. Persona 5’s combat is simple for newcomers yet engaging enough to warrant all that time invested by die-hard Persona veterans. This sequel delivers on all the greatness we’ve come to expect from the series after Persona 4, and we can’t wait for more.

37. Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V feels right at home on the PS4. It’s a major step up from its presence on last-generation hardware, boasting a gorgeous California city to explore and a well-written and memorable cast of characters (Trevor’s the best, but maybe that’s just me). Its popularity today serves as a testament to just how great it is.

38. The Witcher 3

The Witcher 3 is the true definition of a role-playing game. With an incredibly detailed, massive open world that’ll take you months to completely explore, there’s simply no other experience like it right now on the market. Rest assured that if you want a game that will last you a long time, The Witcher 3 has got you covered and it’s easily one of the best ps4 games of all time.

39. Bloodborne

Bloodborne is scary, brutal, intriguing, and rewarding. It takes the Dark Souls formula and fits it into a grotesque world like no other, filled with nightmares that only Lovecraft himself would imagine.

40. Uncharted 4

Uncharted 4 is everything we had hoped it would be. As a fitting conclusion to Nathan Drake’s story on best PS4 games, it serves as a testament to the power of family and acts as a reminder to cherish the ones you love. The Uncharted series has always had its share of wonderful moments, but none have come close to evoking the feelings found in the fourth and final entry to the saga.

41. Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 takes past and present and literally merges them together in a time-bending story where old versions of classic characters meet their future selves and aren’t always pleased with what they see. It’s all part of plan by new villain Kronika as she tries to remake the MK timeline the way that she wants it to be. In addition to an excellent story, Mortal Kombat 11 features gameplay that is arguably the best in the series so far, and offers a ton of replay value.

42. Tekken 7

Tekken 7 has remained a stalwart of the fighting game community because of its commitment to faithfully updating its classic gameplay without messing with what has worked so well in the series over the years and it remains one of the best fighting games, and just overall one of the best PS4 games of all time.

43. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice marked yet another hit game from From Software, the developers behind Dark Souls III and Bloodborne two other games on this list of the best PS4 games of all time. In Sekiro you play as a Samurai and rather than dodge rolling your way to victory, you’ll need to carefully mix it up in fast-paced gameplay that will test your ability to use tools, movement, and parries to survive while keeping the offense going.

44. Celeste

Celeste is arguably one of the best platformers of this generation and it came from a small development team of just a few people. Come for the difficult, but fair platforming action that will build on everything you learned with each passing level. Stay for the heartwarming story about overcoming anxiety and never giving up.

45. Dead Cells

Dead Cells combines all of the great progress we’ve seen in both the rogue-like and metroidvania genres over the course of this generation and rolls it all into a slick, polished package with an appealing retro art style that makes it not only one of the best indie games in recent memory, but also one of the best ps4 games of all time.

46. Valkyria Chronicles 4

Valkyria Chronicles 4 marks a return to form for the series that has been just so-so since the first game in the series released back for the PlayStation 3. VC 4 brings back the larger scale battles, and tells a new side of the story about The Empire, Gallia, and the Atlantic Federation’s massive war over Europa.

47. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 not only reinvigorates its own classic gameplay by mixing the best of the retro and modern gameplay elements the series has experimented with over the year; but it also adds a new battle royale mode, Blackout, that is among the best in the industry right now. While removing the campaign was a bit controversial, there’s no doubt that the core multiplayer modes have benefitted from additional development time.

48. Fortnite

You either love or hate Fortnite. There’s not a ton of people in the middle. There’s a reason it’s the most popular game of this gaming generation though: polished and unique battle royale gameplay that is constantly getting updated by a company that now has a ton of money to support it for the foreseeable future.

49. Destiny 2

Destiny 2 got off to a rough start during its first year of existence, which caused us pause when we initially made this list. However, it has made the cut since then after its Forsaken expansion changed the game and fixed a ton of problems. Now as of 2019, Destiny 2 is one of the richest, deepest, and most fun to play looter-shooter games on the market and one of the best ps4 games of all time.

50. The Division 2

The Division 2 proves that if you listen to fan feedback, acknowledge past mistakes, and actually implement all of that you’ve learned fans will give you a second chance. The first game was missed potential because of launch problems, but The Division 2 is the polar opposite. It came out strong out of the gates and instantly vaulted itself towards the top of the best shooter/RPG hybrid looter-shooter games.

That does it for our list of the best PS4 games of all time. Do you feel like we forgot anything? Let us know in the comments below.

